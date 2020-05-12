No new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW

NSW has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since late February – but Gladys Berejiklian says success should now be perceived as a healthy balance between economic and social activity and manageable case numbers.

The state recorded zero new cases over the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday from some 6048 tests, with the state’s case total remaining at 3053.

It was the first 24-hour period since health authorities began documenting a daily tally that NSW recorded zero new cases. Eight people are in intensive care.

Students this week resumed some face-to-face learning in NSW while on Friday restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

Some 37 per cent of students attended school on Monday, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told reporters, an increase of 20 percentage points on the past fortnight.

The premier on Tuesday stressed that vigilance was still needed and urged anyone with any flu-like symptoms to stay indoors and get tested.

But she said low cases with continued economic malaise shouldn’t constitute success.

“We should measure our success by making sure we have a good level of economic activity and normality in our lives whilst having a manageable number of cases … that’s our objective, to get that balance right,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

NSW residents must continue social distancing adherence, with Ms Berejiklian saying there are people “walking around with the virus who don’t know they have it”.

The state on Monday recorded one COVID-19 case.

NSW parliament will sit for one day on Tuesday to push through the government’s emergency coronavirus legislation, with Ms Berejiklian hoping to return to normal sittings next month.

Ms Berejiklian said the legislation had already been shared with opposition parties.

“During a pandemic there should be a greater level of bipartisanship and sharing, which has been our approach, and it’s now up to the opposition and crossbench as to whether or not they choose to adopt those amendments,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The NSW government also pledged $1.5 billion to modernise the Mt Druitt CBD in Sydney’s west, including the construction of 2800 homes.