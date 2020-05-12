No new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW

NSW has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since health authorities began documenting a daily tally of infections.

The state recorded zero new cases over the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday from some 6048 tests, with the state’s total remaining at 3053.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, meanwhile, has issued a stern warning ahead of the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, saying complacency remains the enemy.

The state has begun the process of opening back up and on Monday announced just one positive coronavirus case.

“We know there are currently people in NSW walking around with the virus who don’t know they have it,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

NSW parliament will sit for one day on Tuesday to push through the government’s emergency coronavirus legislation, with Ms Berejiklian hoping to return to normal sittings next month.

Students have returned to classrooms for one day of face-to-face learning per week while on Friday restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

Ms Berejiklian stressed that vigilance was still needed and urged anyone with any flu-like symptoms to stay indoors and get tested.