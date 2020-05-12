Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW will ease restrictions by the week's end with the premier warning against complacency. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

No new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 08:22:58

NSW has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since health authorities began documenting a daily tally of infections.

The state recorded zero new cases over the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday from some 6048 tests, with the state’s total remaining at 3053.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, meanwhile, has issued a stern warning ahead of the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, saying complacency remains the enemy.

The state has begun the process of opening back up and on Monday announced just one positive coronavirus case.

“We know there are currently people in NSW walking around with the virus who don’t know they have it,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

NSW parliament will sit for one day on Tuesday to push through the government’s emergency coronavirus legislation, with Ms Berejiklian hoping to return to normal sittings next month.

Students have returned to classrooms for one day of face-to-face learning per week while on Friday restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

Ms Berejiklian stressed that vigilance was still needed and urged anyone with any flu-like symptoms to stay indoors and get tested.

media

Top host Alan Jones is retiring from radio

Alan Jones has announced his retirement from radio broadcasting after a 35-year career during which he dominated Sydney's airwaves.

politics (general)

Victorian face-to-face teaching to resume

Students will start heading back into the classroom by the end of May, the Victorian government has announced.

health

politics

Avoid crowds to hamper coronavirus spread

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd has urged people to avoid crowds and guard against complacency in the fight against coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Ex-AFL coach Laidley released to rehab

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley has been released on bail to attend an inpatient rehab facility after he was accused of stalking a woman.

news

media

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.