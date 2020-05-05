No new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jacinda Ardern says NZ must "stay the course" on its coronavirus lockdown. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

No new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

By Ben McKay

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 15:32:03

New Zealand is cautiously celebrating a day without new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the peak of the pandemic.

On Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced the promising result, the first day without a fresh case since March 16.

Just four Kiwis currently require hospital treatment for the virus, with none in intensive care.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 20, with 1137 confirmed nationwide cases.

The announcement will sharpen local hopes for a reduction of the country’s lockdown to allow for more recreation, travel, and the return of retail business.

In the words of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand “went hard and went early” to contain the virus with savage societal restrictions.

She said Kiwis could “take heart” from the result but she was not about to hasten a move out of the country’s ‘level three’ lockdown.

“Stay the course,” she said.

“We cannot afford to squander the good work to date when our end goal is so close and within reach.”

The Cabinet will meet next Monday to decide on whether to move to ‘level two’, which would see Kiwis allowed to gather in small groups, return to bars, gyms and workplaces.

Before then, Ms Ardern will spend some of her morning on Tuesday with Australia’s national cabinet.

On invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, she will discuss coronavirus-related issues with state and territory leaders.

Australia and New Zealand have taken slightly different approaches to reducing the spread of COVID-19 but have enjoyed similar success.

It’s expected the meeting will advance early discussions on a “trans-Tasman bubble” that would see the relaxation of border restrictions between the two countries and allies.

Ms Ardern steadfastly won’t put a timeframe around that possibility, only saying it wouldn’t be possible in the “very, very near short term”.

“We need to make sure that we’re locking in the gains that all New Zealanders have helped us to to achieve … to make sure we can do that safely and well,” she said.

“The fact that we’re even in a position as countries to have this conversation is a huge advantage to both of us.”

University of Otago professor of public health Michael Baker hailed the zero-case milestone.

“It is impossible not to be moved by this achievement for Aotearoa-New Zealand,” he said.

“New Zealand needs (now) to consider all of the additional measures that could safeguard the country as we plan a move into alert level two.

“These measures include the introduction and high uptake of a contact tracing app or card, ‘mass-masking’ in enclosed public places, and a strong emphasis on measures to protect vulnerable populations in hospitals and rest homes.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

news

politics

$4b weekly hit strong incentive to reopen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the $4 billion being wiped off the economy each week is a strong incentive for leaders to ease coronavirus restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.