AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Dr Jeannette Young says authorities are searching for a "patient zero" who may link two clusters. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld authorities seeking missing virus link

By Sophie Moore

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 14:23:35

Queensland health authorities are searching for the “missing link” between the state’s latest coronavirus outbreak and a prior cluster after preliminary testing suggests the two are connected.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the state could breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday with no new COVID-19 infections recorded overnight.

“But (Queensland has) a long way to go before we know we have controlled this possible outbreak,” he said.

There are 18 active cases including 10 linked to a cluster at Brisbane’s Youth Detention Centre in Waco. 

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the cluster was of the same virus strain which infected a young Logan woman in June.

The woman was one of two 19-year-olds caught trying to dodge mandatory quarantine on return from Melbourne.

Dr Young cautioned the results weren’t definitive proof the two clusters were connected.

“I need more information which is being done, but at this stage it does look like they could be linked.”

Mr Miles said the “B1125 strain” was the most common in Victoria and further cases could still be in the Queensland community.

“Further genomic testing will be able to confirm if the two are indeed linked,” he said.

Authorities are still searching for a “patient zero” who connects the two.

Dr Young believes they may not have been picked up amid the testing blitz following the first Logan outbreak.

“We don’t have the case between the two clusters – there’s a missing link between the two,” she said.

A public health alert was triggered across the Greater Brisbane area, including Logan, and Ipswich after a 77-year-old detention centre worker tested positive on Wednesday.

The number of locations deemed at risk was increased to 77 overnight.

All but 16 facility staff have undergone testing and police have tracked down 91 of the 94 young people released from detention since mid-July.

There have been 8059 tests done in the past 24 hours, with long queues at testing centres in Redlands.

An extra clinic has been set up at the Gunda Pa health facility to help ease congestion.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says extra precautions will also be in place ahead of Wednesday’s boxing clash between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu in Townsville.

Boxing fans flying in to the city will be greeted by health officials who will check passengers for symptoms.

“We have a large number of people from Indigenous communities that are coming to the fight,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“It is very important that no one goes to the Jeff Horn fight if you have any symptoms. You must stay home.”

Meanwhile, police have issued another on-the-spot fine for someone trying to breach border restrictions.

“Regrettably (that) takes the number of people trying to breach our borders – through either deception or avoiding them – reach 77, plus another 19 before the courts,” Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

Police will also investigate an exemption allowing a Melbourne businessman and his family to relocate across the border by sailing a yacht up to the Gold Coast.

