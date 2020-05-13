Virus toll rises to 98 after a NSW death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Another Ruby Princess passenger has died from the coronavirus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Virus toll rises to 98 after a NSW death

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 08:19:24

An 81-year-old woman who went on the coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship has died in NSW, taking the state’s toll to 47 and 98 nationwide.

The woman died on Tuesday, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Wednesday, and disembarked the Ruby Princess in Sydney on March 19.

It’s the first COVID-19 death to be reported in Australia since last Tuesday.

NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, including three authorities fear were caught within the community.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW in the prior 24-hour period as state parliament resumed to consider a number of measures to help tackle the coronavirus crisis

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said success should be perceived as a healthy balance between economic and social activity, and manageable case numbers.

NSW parliament resumed on Tuesday with the coalition government introducing bills proposing to amend about 40 Acts, following the passage of emergency legislation in March.

Among the amendments were a payroll tax exemption for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers, and changes to annual and long service leave laws to provide alternatives to standing down workers.

Students this week resumed some face-to-face learning in NSW while on Friday, restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

Latest news

politics

Virus inquiry puts PM's chief in spotlight

A Senate inquiry into the coronavirus response will hear from some of the government's most senior bureaucrats as the states begin to ease some restrictions.

health

Mental health concerns over virus shutdown

Mental health is at the forefront of the federal government's coronavirus response after modelling forecast a rise in self-harm related to shutdowns.

epidemic and plague

Virus toll rises to 98 after a NSW death

An 81-year-old woman who was a passenger on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship has died of coronavirus in NSW, taking the national toll to 98

politics

Australia's trade beef with China heats up

China has suspended beef imports from four major Australian abattoirs amid growing tensions between the two nations over the push for a coronavirus inquiry.

homicide

Gay hate murder accused due in NSW court

A man is due to face court for the murder of 27-year-old Sydney-based American Scott Johnson more than 30 years ago.

news

politics

Virus inquiry puts PM's chief in spotlight

A Senate inquiry into the coronavirus response will hear from some of the government's most senior bureaucrats as the states begin to ease some restrictions.

sport

motor racing

Ricciardo not tipped for Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen does not expect former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sebastian Vettel at F1 team Ferrari.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.