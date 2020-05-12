No new virus cases, NSW eases restrictions

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW as state parliament resumed to consider a number of measures to help tackle the coronavirus crisis

It was the first 24-hour period that NSW recorded zero new cases since health authorities began documenting a daily tally in late February.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says success should be perceived as a healthy balance between economic and social activity, and manageable case numbers.

“We should measure our success by making sure we have a good level of economic activity and normality in our lives whilst having a manageable number of cases … that’s our objective, to get that balance right,” Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

NSW parliament resumed on Tuesday with the coalition government introducing bills proposing to amend about 40 Acts.

This follows the passage of emergency legislation in March.

Among the amendments were a payroll tax exemption for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers, and changes to annual and long service leave laws to provide alternatives to standing down workers.

Students this week resumed some face-to-face learning in NSW while on Friday, restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants.

The NSW COVID-19 total remains at 3053, with the death total at 46.

About 100 cases are currently being treated by NSW Health, including eight people in intensive care.

Nearly 316,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in NSW.