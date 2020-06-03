No new WA virus cases, more tests planned

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Health Minister Roger Cook is urging any eligible workers to get tested for COVID-19. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No new WA virus cases, more tests planned

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 17:21:50

More asymptomatic people will be tested by Western Australian authorities to confirm there is no community transmission of COVID-19 as the the state recorded no new cases.

About 3000 healthcare staff and other frontline workers have been swabbed under the government’s DETECT Snapshot program.

From Wednesday, education staff involved in any function in a school setting, tourism sector staff and transport workers including truck, bus and train drivers, maritime workers and aviation staff will also be eligible for testing.

The two-week program ends on June 10.

Health Minister Roger Cook is urging any eligible workers to get tested after a modest take-up in the first week.

“By increasing the number of eligible people, we can have further confidence in support of the view that WA has no sustained community transmission,” he said on Tuesday.

“This is a good opportunity to continue to promote the clinics and everyone, I hope, will take the opportunity to get themselves tested.”

The government did not intend to make all asymptomatic people eligible for testing, he added.

WA’s tally of 29 active cases includes four locals, five people from interstate and 20 crew from the Al Kuwait livestock vessel.

Two are in a non-critical condition in hospital and the rest are in hotel quarantine.

The Al Kuwait, which remains stranded at Fremantle Port after docking on May 22, had been due to transport 56,000 sheep to the Middle East.

The sheep are currently in a feedlot and transporting them will require a federal agriculture department exemption to the current ban on live exports to or through the Middle East.

“We’re obviously really anticipating the (federal) government making its decision clear,” Mr Cook said.

“We want them to get on with it.”

A skeleton crew of 10 remain on board the vessel, which cannot leave Fremantle before June 13.

Seven port and quarantine workers who had contact with the ship have been swabbed for the virus but so far not tested positive.

From Saturday, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to seat up to 100 patrons per dining area.

Mr Cook said he had little sympathy for Victoria Park cafe Catalano’s after it became the first hospitality business to be sanctioned for breaching the current 20-customer limit, copping a $5000 fine after several warnings.

“If people are going to flaunt the rules then police have to take action,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

news

crime, law and justice

Indigenous teen's family wants cop charged

The family of an indigenous NSW teenager who was filmed being knocked down and arrested in Sydney has called for the arresting officer to be charged.

sport

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Sporadic violence in latest US protests

Curfews and threats of calling in the military have failed to hold back tens of thousands of people protesting over police brutality against black Americans.