No-one can stop Tsyzu, says Jeff Fenech

His rivals can run but they can’t hide as Jeff Fenech predicts nobody will stop Tim Tszyu from becoming a world boxing champion.

Fenech was in awe commentating from ringside as Tszyu methodically and mercilessly picked apart Stevie Spark to extend his undefeated record to 19 fights, with his 15th knockout victory on Wednesday night.

Done with Australian challengers, Tszyu is eyeing the big boys of his division – a Liam Smith, Magomed Kurbanov, Tony Harrison or Danny Garcia – before hopefully taking on the winner of Sunday week’s unified super-welterweight world title bout between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano.

“Someone on the global stage,” Tszyu said.

Regardless of whom the 26-year-old faces next, Fenech is adamant the Sydney slayer will inevitably rule the world, like his father Kostya did two decades ago.

“When this guy steps up, he’s going to be ready for these other guys, the Charlo brothers and those kind of guys,” Fenech said.

“They’re not going to be able to handle the pressure that Tim has for them.

“Tim throws more punches than any other fighter in that weight division, more punches than anybody else.

“Timmy Tszyu deserves a piece of it.”

While challenging either Castano or Charlo for all four belts remains the golden egg, Team Tszyu have some of Australia’s leading health officials negotiating with the camps of Smith, Kurbanov, Harrison and Garcia in trying to lure them to Australia in September.

A fight against either one of them will be seen as a stepping stone for a world title bout.

“We’re well deep into next (options) and it will be an international,” Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings said.

“It will be a top-10, most likely a top-five (opponent), quite possibly a former world champ.

“Right now the names that are on the list that we are deep in with are Liam Smith of the UK, Danny Garcia is now on our list and Tony Harrison from the USA.

“We’ve been going at this for a while now and it’s close.”

Suspecting Castano and Charlo may be running scared, promoter George Rose is ready and willing to bring Tszyu’s next opponent to Australia in a bid to make his charge a mandatory world title challenger.

“Tim’s the No.1-ranked in the WBO. This win should push him to No.2 in some of the other bodies and, with that being said, he’s the highest-ranked super-welterweight across the major organisations,” Rose said.

“And with that in mind, he’s got to be pushing for that world title challenge and it’s a fight that the top guys wouldn’t want because Tim’s a dangerous guy.

“He’s the best super-welterweight in the world and that’s what we want. We want that world title fight and, if we can’t get that, we’ll knock off another international.”