No plans to separate Trump, Pence

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Despite White House cases of COVID-19 there are no plans to separate Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

No plans to separate Trump, Pence

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 08:05:42

The Trump administration has no plans to keep President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence apart, a person familiar with the matter says, as concerns rise about the spread of the coronavirus within the White House.

The New York Times first reported the lack of plans to keep Trump and Pence separated despite concern they both could be incapacitated by the disease, citing two senior administration officials.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Two coronavirus cases in the White House last week spurred fears of contagion for the president and vice president, who are leading the US response to the pandemic, and who have both resumed travel and business schedules even as the US death toll from the virus nears 80,000.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s senior adviser, Stephen Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus a day after confirmation that Trump’s personal valet had been diagnosed with the disease.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany sought on Friday to defend administration efforts to protect Trump and Pence, pointing to new measures taken by the White House including contact tracing and putting in place all guidelines recommended for essential workers.

The White House has also instituted daily coronavirus tests for Trump and Pence.

Anthony Fauci, a high-profile member of the White House coronavirus response team, Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease.

If Republicans Trump and Pence were both to become incapacitated, Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would assume presidential duties under US law.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

Australian rules football

Simpson open to early AFL training return

As the AFL plans for its season restart, Eagles coach Adam Simpson has hinted West Coast could be prepared to start training without some quarantined players.

rugby league

Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

Penrith Panthers players Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May have been hit with big fines and suspensions by the NRL over social distancing breaches.

rugby union

Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

Rugby Australia is aiming to get an adapted 12-week Super Rugby competition started by early July and will finalise the format by the end of this month.

Australian rules football

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

news

media

Top host Alan Jones is retiring from radio

Alan Jones has announced his retirement from radio broadcasting after a 35-year career during which he dominated Sydney's airwaves.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.