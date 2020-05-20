No police charge for Souths’ Cody Walker

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Souths' Cody Walker has escaped police charge for an incident in northern NSW late last year. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

No police charge for Souths’ Cody Walker

By Pamela Whaley

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 17:37:56

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been cleared by NSW Police over a Casino street brawl in December in which he was filmed kicking a man in the chest.

On Wednesday afternoon NSW Police confirmed two men, aged 20 and 21, had been issued charges for offensive behaviour and the investigation has been concluded.

Walker, 30, has escaped charge over the incident while an investigation into claims he was blackmailed for $20,000 are ongoing.

“Earlier this week, detectives from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into an incident in Casino on 1 December 2019,” a statement read.

“Following extensive inquiries, two men – aged 20 and 21 – were each issued a Criminal Infringement Notice (CIN) today, for offensive behaviour.

“The investigation has concluded, and no further action will be taken.”

The bizarre video was posted on social media earlier this week after Walker reported an alleged extortion attempt over the footage to NSW Police.

Walker claimed his manager Matt Rose received a phone call on Saturday demanding $20,000 or video of the fight would be sold to media.

The NRL’s integrity unit was only informed of the December incident this week.

While he has not been charged by police, Walker is in danger of being sidelined by the NRL ahead of round three.

It’s understood the NRL will determine Walker’s punishment by the end of this week allowing South Sydney a week to prepare for the Roosters on Friday night.

He has indicated he will not appeal any sanction handed down.

Meanwhile, Walker addressed Souths teammates this week to vow his off-field dramas would not be a distraction.

“He reassured us it wasn’t going to distract him from his main goal and that’s to be with us boys and try to win a premiership,” said Rabbitohs teammate Dane Gagai.

“The way he’s been training and how we’ve all been training there’s been no signs it will be a distraction.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

rugby league

No police charge for Souths' Cody Walker

South Sydney star Cody Walker has escaped charge from NSW Police for a street brawl in Casino last December.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

news

health

SA to lift COVID-19 restrictions early

South Australia is lifting some coronavirus restrictions on Friday with indoor dining at cafes and restaurants allowed, along with alcohol, for up to 10 people.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.