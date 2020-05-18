Discover Australian Associated Press

The WHO notes a study saying the virus may survive on the outside of a mask for up to seven days. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

By Christiane Oelrich

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 01:56:16

It has still not been proven if people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles, doorknobs or keyboards where it lingers, the World Health Organisation says.

Nonetheless, it is recommended that people disinfect objects, according to guidelines issued by the UN agency.

The guidelines reference a study that showed the virus could survive on the outside of a medical face mask for up to seven days.

But the WHO also noted that studies about the ability of the coronavirus to survive should be viewed with some scepticism, since such studies are conducted in laboratories with little bearing on real world conditions.

In the mentioned study, the virus survived on stainless steel and plastic for four days, on glass for two and on fabric and wood for one.

Another study showed it surviving for four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard and 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel.

Although there have been no cases to date of people catching the virus from a surface, such transmission can’t be ruled out given the behaviour of other known coronaviruses.

That’s why it’s important to disinfect surfaces of objects like sinks, toilets, electronic devices and handholds, the WHO says.

But the WHO also advised against large-scale spraying of disinfectants, either indoors or outdoors, as has been the practice in some Asian countries.

It noted that streets and sidewalks are not a reservoir for the virus, and it is unlikely that disinfectant would linger long enough on uneven surfaces to be of any use.

The WHO also warned against spraying people down with disinfectant, especially since that would not stop an infectious person from passing the disease on.

“Moreover, spraying individuals with chlorine and other toxic chemicals could result in eye and skin irritation, bronchospasm due to inhalation, and gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting,” it added.

