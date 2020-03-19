‘No rationale’ for closing NSW schools

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NSW premier says there's no rationale for shutting down schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘No rationale’ for closing NSW schools

By AAP reporters

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 16:14:01

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has implored schools across the state to keep their doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying any public or private school considering closure should reconsider.

The federal government on Wednesday declared that schools and universities would not shut as COVID-19 cases climb across the country. NSW has 267 confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Recent cases in schools – including Epping Boys High School and Willoughby Girls High School in Sydney – have prompted brief closures for cleaning, while several private schools have moved learning online.

The peak body for NSW private schools, the Association of Independent Schools of NSW, on Tuesday said it was advising schools to follow government advice, but urged prudence among boarding schools.

It admitted a number of NSW private schools were moving to online learning.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday advised against such a move and also ruled out any extension of the Easter school holiday period.

But assemblies will be halted while strict bans on sick students and teachers attending school will be implemented and handwashing enforced.

“There is no rationale for closing down schools,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“Every bit of advice we have received across the nation, in NSW, from health experts, is that schools should remain open. We would hope any school considering acting alone on this reconsider.”

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said she was in lockstep with her federal counterpart, Professor Brendan Murphy, who on Wednesday said keeping schools open was the best thing to protect the community.

Dr Chant reiterated that COVID-19 infection was mild in children and they were most likely to catch the illness from adults rather than other children.

As such, she was comfortable with schools remaining open, while children were simultaneously barred from attending aged care facilities.

“What we’re concerned about is protecting the vulnerable – the profile of this disease is much more severe in the elderly,” Dr Chant told reporters on Wednesday.

“We know that once you get above 70, particularly if you have underlying health conditions, your course is more severe.”

Children should only stay home if they are unwell, Dr Chant added.

Professor Robert Booy from the University of Sydney says children’s immune systems are quite different from those of adults.

“We’ve been taught through many other pandemics and many other viral infections that when children get a viral infection for the first time they really can get it quite mildly,” Prof Booy said in a video posted online by the Australian Academy of Science.

“The same virus that’s very mild in a child really can be quite severe in an adult.”

Prof Booy said children could host and transmit infection, but milder cases in older children who knew to wash their hands were unlikely to be major sources of transmission.

“They could pass it to someone in their family, but I don’t see them as super-transmitters.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

Australian rules football

Anxiety over AFL finances due to virus

As the AFL braces for a financial hit from the coronavirus crisis, AFLPA boss Paul Marsh believes players have the "whole industry on their shoulders".

Australian rules football

King to make Saints debut in AFL round one

St Kilda's Max King is one of a host of debutants ready to grace the AFL stage for the first time in round one.

basketball

Perth Wildcats awarded NBL championship

Perth have been awarded the NBL championship, the league announcing their decision two days after their finals series against Sydney was cancelled.

soccer

City coach to skip A-League away trip

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts will not travel to the Central Coast for Friday night's A-League game due to his concerns over the coronavirus.

news

politics

Interest rate cut to 0.25 as virus spreads

The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to a record low and flagged measures to pump cash into the economy and back banks to keep lending.

sport

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

world

health

NZ joins Australia in closing borders

Like Australia, New Zealand has shut its borders to all but citizens, residents and their families, and has issued advice to Kiwis not to travel abroad.