Prime minister and Cronulla fan Scott Morrison says the NRL will not restart prematurely. Image by Craig Golding/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

No special arrangements for NRL: Morrison

By Matt Encarnacion and Pamela Whaley

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 20:19:16

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys will give the Australian government time to analyse coronavirus infection rates before turning up the heat on decision makers to help kickstart the NRL season next month.

On Tuesday V’landys responded to comments from Prime Minister Scott Morrison who says the NRL won’t be given any “special arrangements” to aid their ambitious plan to recommence the season in May.

“This is the thing that everybody’s jumping at us, it’s not happening tomorrow. It’s happening in seven weeks’ time,” V’landys told AAP.

“The reason we haven’t discussed it with some of the governments is we want to give them two weeks to look at the infection rates. 

“And if the infection rates continue to decrease, it’d probably be a different position in two weeks than what it is now.”

V’landy’s comments follow Morrison welcoming the NRL’s efforts to restart the season after the coronavirus-related shutdown, but he warned against doing so hastily.

“I like the ambition. I like they are trying to get the show back on the road in some way,” Morrison said on the Nine Network on Tuesday. 

“It will be subject to health advice and there will be no special arrangements.”

Morrison’s comments cast serious doubt over the likelihood of the Warriors being granted an exemption to enter Australia. 

They need to fly into the country by next Thursday if NRL clubs are to fit in three weeks of training before a possible May 28 resumption.

However, V’landys confirmed NRL management was in talks with the Warriors on Tuesday as the league looks to navigate tricky guidelines on international travel.

The NRL recently made public a letter from NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller which outlined the game’s ability to restart should it clear health hurdles.  

Morrison said that health advice has to be paramount. 

“I have no doubt the NRL and the other codes understand that and they will comply with that,” Morrison said. 

“But I welcome the fact that people are thinking ahead and working out ways they can get things back on stronger footing.” 

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has maintained sporting bodies looking to restart competitions needed approval from health authorities, not the state government.

“We’ve made a list of what cannot happen in NSW, but everything else is subject to health rules,” she said.

“If you can respect the health rules and make sure players and their families are safe, it’s up to you to demonstrate that.”

NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant, who met with the NRL last month, said it was incumbent on the league to produce a plan with the appropriate controls to address health and safety responsibilities. 

“As we know, people can be contagious prior to onset of symptoms – just because someone is well today doesn’t mean they weren’t potentially infectious,” she said. 

“So it does require a complex risk management plan.”

Meanwhile, the NRL held “constructive and co-operative” negotiations with broadcasters on Tuesday to discuss a modified competition and the extension of television deals should the season restart in 2020.

