FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

No, the strange figurine in those viral posts isn’t a baby platypus

By AAP FactCheck

March 5, 2021

2021-03-05 17:31:39

The Statement

A viral image of a purported baby platypus being cradled in the palm of a human hand has been shared by a Facebook user in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The February 19 post, from a self-proclaimed student of “quantum healing hypnosis therapy”, includes the text: “Baby platypus. Just because I knew you needed to see this.”

At the time of publication, the post had been shared more than 250 times, drawing 400 engagements and more than 18,000 views. Other versions of the post have been shared thousands of times, see examples here and here.

A Facebook post
 A viral image of a purported baby platypus has been shared by a Facebook user in New Zealand. 

The Analysis

The platypus is a duck-billed animal only found in Australia. It belongs to a group of mammals called monotremes, of which the echidna is the only other member.

While the animals are unique – so much so that some European naturalists first thought they were a hoax – baby platypuses bear little resemblance to the palm-sized figurine in the post, which is a sculpture.

Platypuses live in a range of freshwater systems, from rainforests in Queensland to the Tasmanian highlands. Monotremes are the only mammals known to lay eggs; after hatching, young platypuses appear pink and hairless, but still with pronounced bills (see video, mark 1min 25sec).

They spend several months living in burrows before emerging into the wild, at which point they closely resemble their adult brethren with fur-covered bodies and webbed feet (see examples here, here and here), unlike the figurine in the posts.

The creator of the purported baby platypus has been identified as “fantasy artist” Vladimir Matić-Kuriljov, who writes of the sculpture on his Artstation page: “Sculpted in Super Sculpey, painted with acrylics. Probably the cutest thing I ever made.” Archived versions of the page suggest the listing was made in mid-2019.

The photo is also posted on the artist’s Instagram account, dated November 7, 2019. The artist includes several photos of his sculpture along with a drawing showing a similar figure. In a higher resolution photo of the sculpture, it is possible to see the marks from the clay modelling knife on its ‘skin’.

In February 2020, the image began to go viral, with several widely shared posts describing it as a baby platypus, for example here, despite the suggestion being repeatedly debunked (see here, here and here).

While Matić-Kuriljov did not respond to AAP FactCheck, he previously told IFLScience that he had in mind “an invented fantasy species of ‘stone platypus'” when he created the work, adding: “I never considered how it might be misinterpreted.”

Cesar Australia senior wildlife ecologist Josh Griffiths, whose specialty species is the platypus, told AAP FactCheck there were a number of reasons why the figurine in the image was clearly not a baby platypus.

“We don’t see platypuses at this age – they are still confined to their maternal burrow,” he said.

“By the time they emerge from the burrow at around three months old, they look like adult platypus but slightly smaller.”

Griffiths noted that the figurine also had legs and feet that “resemble a dinosaur”, a human-like head that faced forward and “large eye’s like a child’s toy”, all unlike a real baby platypus. The figurine also appeared to be smiling, he added.

A male platypus swims at Melbourne Zoo
 A 500g male baby platypus is held after he was found injured near Mount Warning, NSW in 2014. 

The Verdict

The post’s image doesn’t depict a baby platypus as claimed. Rather, it is an artist’s creation representing a fictional species, which is clearly discernible from a real platypus.

False – Content that has no basis in fact.

* AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. If you would like to support our independent, fact-based journalism, you can make a contribution to AAP here.

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Fake pyramids photo is the ultimate snow job

A viral image supposedly shows Egypt's archaeological wonder covered in white powder.

FactCheck Social Media

No, the strange figurine in those viral posts isn't a baby platypus

It's been the subject of countless memes, which have delighted people around the world, but it's actually a sculpture.

FactCheck Social Media

Misleading memes in the dark on renewable energy 'fail' during German winter

The country is regarded as a wind and solar leader - but there are claims it was forced to turn to fossil fuels due to a cold snap.

FactCheck Social Media

Infowars video on Australia's COVID vaccine program misfires

The segment featuring conspiracy theorist Alex Jones includes several false claims about the rollout.

FactCheck Social Media

PM's purported COVID jab 'fraud' is blunted by the evidence

Social media sceptics falsely claim to have uncovered proof Scott Morrison didn't really get the vaccine.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Is Scott Morrison right that Australia is 'getting on' with cutting emissions?

The prime minister says the country's greenhouse gas output is at its lowest level since 1998.

FactCheck News Media

Does Europe's renewable energy mostly come from burning wood?

Australian senator Gerard Rennick made the claim during his pitch for nuclear power.

FactCheck News Media

Will cutting emissions create 250,000 jobs in a decade?

A Labor MP claims moving to a long-term goal of net-zero emissions will bring big employment benefits in the short-term.

FactCheck News Media

Did Scott Morrison say net zero emissions by 2050 would be 'catastrophic' for the economy?

Labor leader Anthony Albanese took aim at the PM for his purported about-face on the policy.

FactCheck News Media

Does growing meat consumption doom the earth to severe warming?

Australian philosopher Peter Singer says eliminating fossil fuels won't be enough to keep climate change in check if we keep eating more beef and sheep.