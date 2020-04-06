Free rooms for Victorian frontline workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians have been urged not to become complacent about COVID-19 despite a decrease in new cases. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Free rooms for Victorian frontline workers

By Melissa Iaria

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 14:46:46

Victoria’s frontline health workers will have free hotel stays if they need to self-isolate during the coronavirus crisis, as the state recorded 20 new cases overnight.

The state government will provide $20 million to buy hotel rooms, enabling up to 8000 frontline workers who may test positive for COVID-19 or have unexpected and unprotected contact with a suspected patient, to self-isolate, away from family and flatmates, at no cost.

The service will be available to healthcare professionals and other workers such as cooks and cleaners who directly engage with patients.

“This is exactly the right thing to do,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday. 

Healthcare workers are more likely to be diagnosed with coronavirus than any other workforce and are at higher risk of coming into close contact with someone with the virus.

So far, more than 80 per cent of health workers who have the virus have not got it from patients, but from overseas travel or travellers, Mr Andrews said.

Also on Sunday, the government unveiled a $45 million boost to enable Victorian parents to send children to sessional kinder for free during term two, in a bid to keep the sector viable amid the crisis.

Coronavirus cases in Victoria jumped 20 overnight, to 1135. 

So far, eight people have died. Forty-seven people are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

The increase in cases overnight is less than the 30 new cases recorded on Saturday, 49 recorded Friday and 68 recorded on Thursday.

However, Mr Andrews warned while there has been success in reducing the rate of increase, there is no quick end.

“If you look to other parts of the world, you see what failure looks like, where you have rapid transmission of this virus, where it gets away from you and health systems simply can’t cope,” he said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton believes the reduction in recorded cases is an early sign of most people doing the right thing.

“For the first time I have a little bit of optimism that we can actually beat this. That we can avoid literally the millions of cases that will occur in North America and Europe and the tens of thousands of deaths that unfortunately will occur in those continents,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be forgotten that going that bit harder and going a bit earlier is the difference between Australia and New Zealand and the rest of the world.”

Premier Andrews said he was proud most Victorians were staying at home, but some continued to ignore health advice, putting lives at risk.

In the 24 hours to 8am, 142 fines were issued, following 751 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services.

Most breaches were for people not staying at home when required, or going to house parties or gathering in public parks.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine.

There are 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

news

virus diseases

Mystery Qld cases spark extra virus tests

Queensland health workers have been asked to carry out more tests for the COVID-19 due to a number of cases that are unaccounted for.

sport

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.