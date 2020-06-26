Discover Australian Associated Press

There will be no early reprieve for AFL crowd numbers at Optus Stadium in Perth amid coronavirus. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No virus rule exception for WA AFL match

By AAP

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 14:55:17

The West Australian government has ruled out bringing forward phase four of eased COVID-19 restrictions by one day to boost attendance at an AFL game in Perth.

Victorian powerhouse clubs Collingwood and Geelong will face off on July 17 at Perth’s Optus Stadium – the day before WA moves to phase four which would allow a capacity crowd of 60,000.

Health minister Roger Cook on Thursday ruled out changing the start date but said the crowd of 30,000 permitted for the Magpies-Cats clash would still be the biggest seen “pretty much anywhere in the world” in many months.

A full capacity crowd will be allowed to attend the Western Derby on July 19.

The Victorian teams will stay in hotel quarantine at Crown Perth, while the Eagles and Dockers have been cleared to quarantine in their own homes.

It’s expected the WA hub will continue on a rolling basis, with another two Victorian teams replacing Collingwood and Geelong.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said fans would be barred from training sessions and urged the public to act sensibly when attending games.

Officers on Wednesday charged a 30-year-old woman who allegedly went to work and treated several patients at a dental practice in Perth’s northern suburbs, when she was meant to be self-quarantining after returning from interstate.

She tested negative to COVID-19 but has been charged with failing to comply with a direction and will face Joondalup Magistrates Court on July 13.

“There’s severe penalties attached to that and as a health professional, clearly what’s been alleged is very unprofessional,” Mr Dawson told 6PR radio.

With WA’s interstate borders still closed, the government is encouraging travel within the state.

Premier Mark McGowan has spoken to Qantas chairman Richard Goyder about the airline reducing the cost of flights within WA.

The national carrier has announced it will axe 6000 jobs as part of a $15 billion cost-cutting plan.

“They understand that they need to get some critical mass going and the way to do that is to make the air fares affordable,” Mr McGowan told reporters.

“I’m hopeful there’ll be good news to come out in terms of that in the coming days and weeks.”

One historical case of coronavirus was reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s tally to 608.

Mr Cook said the returned overseas traveller’s illness was detected through a blood test and they recovered some time ago.

