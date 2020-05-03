Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Hooker Nathaniel Roache was one of two key Warriors that did not travel with teammates to Australia. Image by David Rowland/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Warriors lose two before Tamworth flight

By Daniel Gilhooly

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 15:24:01

Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache has become the first player to fall foul of the NRL’s strict bio-security protocols, bumped from the club’s flight to Australia after he reported feeling ill.

Roache and outside back David Fusitu’a weren’t on board the Warriors’ chartered flight that left Auckland on Sunday afternoon bound their quarantine base at Tamworth, where they will begin a stay of up to six months in Australia.

Fusitu’a requested a one-week delay to his departure for personal reasons while Roache woke suffering from cold-like symptoms and could not be cleared to fly under the team’s Covid-19 protocols.

Club chief executive Cameron George said Roache was ordered to stay home after contacting medical staff.

“Nate called the club first thing this morning saying he wasn’t feeling well,” George said in a statement.

“He was instructed to have a test immediately and was told not to report at the airport as he would not be travelling with the team.

“We’re totally satisfied Nate has had no contact with any other player or staff member at the club for several weeks and we’re very comfortable we have abided by all policies and requirements.

“David has stayed behind for a personal matter and will fly to Tamworth as soon as possible.”

It is unclear how or when Roache and Fusitu’a will cross the Tasman, with Sunday’s charter flight having been organised by the club in expectation of an Australian Border Force travel exemption, which they received on Saturday morning.

It is a gutting outcome for 24-year-old Roache, whose career has been dogged by injury, having played just 26 first grade games since a 2016 debut.

The Warriors are expecting to have their roster fully stretched during their stay, particularly once they relocate to a Central Coast base after undergoing two weeks of quarantine.

They can apply for a replacement if any player needs to return home prematurely.

“The squad we’re taking across is the intended squad that we play with for the duration of the season,” George said.

“But if things change for personal reasons for individuals, on a case-by-case basis we can make application to the NRL, particularly on compassionate grounds.

“The NRL have been really good in that regard and … they’re prepared to at least look at an application from our club, which is a good assurance for us.”

While Australian NRL players have at least been able to train in groups of two, the Warriors have endured a complete lockdown.

“When they get into camp next week (staff) can physically see them and look at them, see how they’re running,” George said.

“It’s been a really challenging few weeks so to get that (border force) notification only 24 hours before we were due to depart was a big relief for our club and players.

“They’re very excited about what lies ahead.”

