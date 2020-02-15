Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's northeast region will receive a drenching when rain and thunderstorms hit on Saturday. Image by Bairnsdale Advertiser/AAP PHOTOS

weather

Northeast Victoria set for thunderstorms

By Christine McGinn

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 16:24:55

Victoria’s fire-ravaged northeast is set to get soaked with thunderstorms rolling into the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for East Gippsland, the Mallee, northern country and north east districts on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Heavy rainfall possibly leading to flash flooding is expected across Corryong, Bright, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham, Mt Buller and Omeo.

There’s already been 29.2mm at Mt Useful, of which 23mm fell in just 25 minutes.

Rain in the northeast could help temper bushfires still burning in the region.

“I think there will be some assistance. It is still hit and miss, so not a widespread rainfall event, but it will help generally,” senior forecaster Michael Efron told AAP.

He warned the storms could bring a risk of landslides and debris across roads.

Drizzle fell across central parts of the state after storms lashed Melbourne’s outer east and southeast on Friday, prompting flash flooding, fallen trees and power outages.

Even parts of Gippsland and the Latrobe Valley had a drenching on Friday.

The State Emergency State had 495 requests for help in the 24 hours to 4pm with Warragul, Morwell, Ringwood and Ringwood East copping the brunt.

The wild weather caused tens of thousands of homes to be left without power across the state, with about 2000 customers still without electricity on Saturday afternoon.

