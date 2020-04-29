Discover Australian Associated Press

There is speculation North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not ill but trying to avoid coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

North’s Kim might be trying to avoid COVID

By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 16:43:19

Kim Jong-un might have missed a key holiday on April 15 because of coronavirus concerns, not because he is ill, according to South Korea’s minister for North Korean affairs.

North Korean leader Kim’s absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented. He has not been seen in public since. That has led to days of speculation over his health.

South Korean officials emphasise they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea and have cautioned against reports that Kim might be ill.

North Korea has said it has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus but, given the fact the country has taken stringent steps to head off an outbreak, Kim’s absence from the ceremonies is not particularly unusual, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees North Korea engagement, has told lawmakers.

“It is true that he had never missed the anniversary for Kim Il Sung’s birthday since he took power, but many anniversary events including celebrations and a banquet had been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns,” Kim Yeon-chul said on Tuesday at a parliamentary hearing.

He said there were at least two instances since mid-January in where Kim Jong-un was out of sight for almost 20 days. “I don’t think that’s particularly unusual given the current (coronavirus) situation.”

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a good idea how Kim Jong Un was doing and hoped he was fine, but would not elaborate.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was aware of reports on Kim’s health and he was paying close attention to developments.

North Korea had cancelled some large events, and imposed a border lockdown and quarantine measures to try to prevent an outbreak.

But if Kim is hiding out due to COVID-19 fears, it would “puncture a hole in the state media narrative of how this crisis has been perfectly managed”, said Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea.

“If he is merely trying to avoid infection, it should theoretically be very easy to release photos or videos of a healthy-looking Kim,” he said.

38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, said on Saturday that satellite images from last week showed a special train that was probably Kim’s at Wonsan, lending weight to reports he had been spending time in the resort area.

While North Korean state media have not reported on Kim’s whereabouts since a meeting on April 11, they have carried near-daily news of him sending letters and diplomatic messages, suggesting he is still carrying out his duties as leader.

