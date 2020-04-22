Discover Australian Associated Press

Overseas travellers make up the bulk of the new coronavirus cases in China. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Northwest China sees return of virus cases

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 17:56:25

A northwestern province on the frontline of China’s coronavirus battle has reported its first cases in nearly three weeks, all involving travellers from overseas.

The province of Shaanxi reported 21 new infections from abroad, as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms, all travellers on a commercial flight from Moscow bound for the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Given the ban on international flights arriving in Beijing, the Air China jet landed on Monday in the provincial capital of Xian, where the virus was detected by medical staff at the airport, and confirmed on Tuesday.

All those infected were Chinese nationals.

New imported infections in mainland China fell to four cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, the lowest since March 12, after Chinese authorities cut back on international flights and severely restricted arrivals of foreigners.

Despite the curbs, the arrival of imported cases has proved difficult to predict.

With both air and land links to Russia, the northeastern province of Heilongjiang has so far taken the brunt of such infections.

Fearing infections from Heilongjiang, authorities in neighbouring Jilin province have ordered quarantine and three rounds of testing for people who have lived in, or travelled to, Heilongjiang’s cities.

Mainland China’s tally stood at 82,758 cases and 4,632 deaths, the National Health Commission said, including 11 new cases on Monday.

Of Monday’s new cases, six were local infections in Heilongjiang and one in the southern province of Guangdong.

