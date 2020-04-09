Discover Australian Associated Press

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says COVID-19 restrictions in Norway will be relaxed "little by little". Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Norway kindergartens to open from April 20

By Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 02:33:08

Norway, one of the first European countries to curb activities to rein in the spread of the coronavirus, will relax restrictions “little by little”, the prime minister says.

The Nordic country’s lockdown sent the economy into a tailspin and triggered hundreds of thousands of lay-offs.

“Together we have taken control of the virus, therefore we can open up society little by little,” Erna Solberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, her health minister said the epidemic was “under control” in Norway, pointing to the low rate of transmission.

Current restrictions, which are in place until April 13, include the closure of nurseries and schools, refusing entry to foreigners who do not live and work in Norway and forbidding people to go to their mountain cabins if they have one.

Kindergartens will reopen between April 20 and 27, schools from the first grade to the fourth grade will reopen from April 27 and Norwegians can go to their chalets from April 20.

At the same time, working from home must continue and Norwegians must get used to measures against contamination “for a long time,” Solberg said.

As of Tuesday, 5863 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 5,755 reported on Monday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said, and 69 people have died of the disease.

Norway’s rate of unemployment rose to 15.4% on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency said, the highest level on record, up from 14.7% on March 31, as the economy ground to a halt.

Norway is the latest country to ease some of its restrictions.

Denmark, which followed a similarly tough line to Norway, announced late on Monday it would reopen day care centres and schools on April 15 as a first step to gradually relaxing its three-week lockdown.

