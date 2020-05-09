Discover Australian Associated Press

Bryce Cartwright is one of up to twenty NRL players declining to have a flu vaccination. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Not a good look, Qld tells NRL on flu jabs

By Tracey Ferrier

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 08:30:23

The NRL will have to convince Queensland’s chief health officer that it’s safe to resume the 2020 season after some players refused to get their flu shots.

Players with religious, medical or conscientious objections to flu vaccination can now sign a waiver allowing them to train and play when the suspended season resumes.

Federal authorities had been pushing for a no jab, no play policy but the ARL Commission has given concerned players a way out.

It’s believed about 20 players have refused to be vaccinated for the flu, on various grounds.

Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles accused the sport of breaking its own plan to safely resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“This was their plan, they came up with this, they put it to us,” he told ABC radio on Friday.

He said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would meet later in the day with the NRL to voice her concerns.

“Jeannette assessed it as being a good plan, and one that was safe. It’s their plan and they have to implement it.”

Asked if the NRL had broken a promise, the minister said: “It’s not a good look, frankly, that so quickly into this agreement they’ve not been able to implement their own plan.”

He also warned the NRL could not “arbitrarily” change their plan for the safe resumption of play, and that Dr Young wold have to give her approval.

“They have responsibility to implement the plan that has been approved.”

