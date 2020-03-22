NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chief executive Todd Greenberg says the NRL's intent is to play on during the coronavirus pandemic. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

By Ed Jackson

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 23:55:30

As Australia comes to terms with tough new restrictions to minimise the spread of coronavirus, the immediate futures of the NRL and A-League seasons are set to be revealed on Monday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday from midday pubs, clubs, cinemas, places of worship and other mass gathering sites will be closed.

Before the announcement, several states including Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Western Australia declared they were implementing partial shutdown measures early next week to tackle the pandemic.

In response AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan announced the AFL will be suspended until at least May 31 while the AFLW finals series will be abandoned without premiers being named.

“The AFL industry is facing its biggest financial crisis in our history, but our key priority is to do everything possible to keep players, staff and supporters healthy and well through this pandemic,” McLachlan said.

“To say that this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement.

“It is unprecedented in its impact.”

The NRL completed its second round on Sunday and chief executive Todd Greenberg said the competition will forge ahead with its season until told otherwise by the government.

“At this stage, our intent is to play on and we remain committed to the continuation of the 2020 season as far as government advice allows it,” NRL boss Todd Greenberg said before a national cabinet meeting in Canberra on Sunday.

“We have, and always will, stringently followed all government health advice and medical protocols to protect the health and safety of the community and our players.”

It is expected the ARL Commission will meet in Sydney on Monday to dissect the latest advice and decide if the competition will continue.

The A-League has also not changed their plans to continue playing, although following the cabinet meeting Perth Glory announced their clash with Western United at HBF Park on Monday evening had been postponed.

No date has been set for the fixture while Newcastle’s home match against Melbourne City is expected to go ahead at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday.

FFA chief executive James Johnson said the league’s future would, like the NRL, be led by government advice.

“We remain under no illusions as to how fluid this situation is so we will remain agile and responsive to the challenges this pandemic brings,” Johnson said.

“We are continuously assessing our position based on the latest directives and advice.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

The NRL has promised heavy penalties for players who break self-isolation guidelines, but that could still be up for debate with the players' union.

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

The A-League season has not yet been postponed or cancelled, with FFA awaiting the outcome of Sunday night's national cabinet meeting.

news

politics

Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders have agreed to force a range of venues to close to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

sport

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

world

health

Rush to prep hospitals as virus toll soars

Health authorities around the world are scrambling to set up more hospital beds and access medical supplies as the death toll from the coronavirus nears 13,600.