Up to 10,000 people will be allowed to attend Brisbane's AFL matcha against Adelaide at the Gabba. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

By Oliver Caffrey

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 13:19:26

Up to 10,000 people will be allowed to watch live sport inside Queensland stadiums from next weekend.

After capacity was capped at 2000 fans for NRL and AFL games at Suncorp Stadium and the Gabba on Saturday, that number is set to swell.

Brisbane will take on Gold Coast in a south-east Queensland NRL derby at Suncorp on Saturday night with the struggling teams desperate for a win.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Sunday some easing of restrictions in the state from June 27.

“Queenslanders have done an outstanding job uniting against COVID-19, and the first two games welcoming smaller numbers of spectators on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium and the Gabba have showed the COVID Safe measures put in place work,” she said.

Three AFL games are scheduled for Queensland next weekend, with two at Metricon Stadium on Saturday before Brisbane host Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday.

Queensland sports minister Mick de Brenni said games this weekend were “like a pre-season trial” and they proved to be a winner.

The Titans’ NRL loss to St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium was attended by 1930 people on Saturday while 1790 fans were at the Gabba for the Lions’ AFL defeat of West Coast.

