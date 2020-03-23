NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says there is a "need to remain flexible" amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

By Scott Bailey

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 00:50:01

Several NRL clubs could feel the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic as the NRL prepares to make one of the biggest calls in the game’s history.

The ARL Commission will on Monday determine the best way forward for the sport through the health crisis, just a day after the AFL announced it was suspending its season.

The NRL are determined to play on, and intend on continuing into round three next weekend unless they are told they cannot by government or health authorities.

They also acknowledge they stare down the barrel of a huge loss worth up to $500 million if the season is scrapped, or around $13 million per round lost in TV rights.

But more than half the clubs are now facing a challenge of their own following new government measures shutting clubs and pubs on Sunday night.

Nine NRL clubs are either owned by or have links to leagues clubs, and some rely on them for financial security most years.

That figure does not include Cronulla, whose leagues club is currently closed for two years for upgrades.

Clubs are already doing it tough throughout the crisis, with no gate receipts and an expected flow-on effect to membership and merchandise sales.

The NRL has already handed each club $425,000 in support, but it’s anticipated further strain could be placed on sides – particularly if matches are lost.

The NRL has not had a game abandoned or skipped since the Super League war, and chairman Peter V’ldandys as well as chief executive Todd Greenberg are desperate to avoid the situation.

“At this stage, our intent is to play on and we remain committed to the continuation of the 2020 season as far as government advice allows it,” Greenberg said.

“We have, and always will, stringently follow all government health advice and medical protocols to protect the health and safety of the community and our players.

“Our No.1 priority is to protect our players, staff and fans and we will continue to do this by adopting the strictest possible medical protocols.

“However, we understand the pace of the crisis is escalating rapidly and we need to remain flexible and conscious of community expectations.”

The NRL could consider playing until as late as December 20 to ensure all matches are played.

Meanwhile taking the players to a base in North Queensland and playing several Magic Round style weekends there is also not yet out of the question.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

The NRL has promised heavy penalties for players who break self-isolation guidelines, but that could still be up for debate with the players' union.

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

The A-League season has not yet been postponed or cancelled, with FFA awaiting the outcome of Sunday night's national cabinet meeting.

news

politics

Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders have agreed to force a range of venues to close to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

sport

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

world

health

Rush to prep hospitals as virus toll soars

Health authorities around the world are scrambling to set up more hospital beds and access medical supplies as the death toll from the coronavirus nears 13,600.