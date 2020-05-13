NRL confirm one referee policy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL will use only one referee per game for the remainder of the season, rather than two. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

By Scott Bailey

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 20:01:38

The NRL will revert to using one referee for the first time since 2008 under a policy rubber-stamped by the ARL Commission.

The league ended a week of speculation by endorsing the change on Wednesday night, as well as new six-again call for ruck infringements instead of penalties.

The change in refereeing structure will potentially save the game millions this year alone, but comes despite fierce opposition from coaches and players.

Many high-profile players and coaches claim it is unfair to change the rules of the game mid-season, and with little time to prepare players for the alterations.

There are also concerns the return to one referee will slow down the ruck, with no pocket referee charged solely with looking after the tackle and wrestle.

It’s also believed some in an NRL committee meeting earlier this week opposed the move, as well as opposition from the referees’ association.

But ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys instead claimed it would ensure games were controlled by only the best officials.

Under the new structure, the game’s full-time officials will oversee every game.

Regular full-time referees will now act as touch judges, increasing the experience levels on the sidelines and doing away with some part-time wages.

“The decision shouldn’t been seen as taking one referee out, it should be that we are using three full-time experienced referees controlling the game,” V’landys said.

“(This) will ensure greater surveillance of the ruck and the wrestle.

“It’s clear the current system hasn’t effectively addressed the issue of wrestling in the game.

“Reverting to one referee together with the new six again rule gives us a chance to speed up the ruck and create more free-flowing rugby league.”

V’landys also claimed the changes were in line with what fans wanted and praised the fact it would bring the game in line with international rules.

Meanwhile the new ruck rules mean the referee will instantly wave six again when he sees an infringement, stopping teams from being able to reset their lines.

The official will also have the power to blow a penalty or sin bin a player for repeated infringements, in a bid to stop teams from lying in the ruck early in tackle counts.

“This decision will significantly reduce the number of stoppages in games and showcase more open, unstructured play for the benefit of fans,” V’landys said.

“These decisions address the issue of wrestling and slowing the ruck down which has been the biggest issue in the game.

“Giving the attacking team six more tackles for a ruck infringement will be a significant deterrent to slowing the ruck.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

Australian rules football

WA clubs could move to QLD for AFL restart

As the AFL nears an announcement on return to play plans, West Coast and Fremantle are considering temporarily relocating to Queensland for the season restart.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

news

economy, business and finance

Qld government moves to buy Virgin stake

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to coordinate Queensland's bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

sport

Australian rules football

WA clubs could move to QLD for AFL restart

As the AFL nears an announcement on return to play plans, West Coast and Fremantle are considering temporarily relocating to Queensland for the season restart.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.