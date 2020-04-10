Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard was not consulted before the planned restart of the NRL season. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL failed to consult NSW health minister

By Matt Encarnacion

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 14:04:18

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed the NRL failed to consult him about its intention to resume its season next month. 

Hazzard said he hadn’t even spoken with league officials since before they were forced to suspend its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The NRL came to see me about a month, or five weeks, ago. There have been no further discussions,” Hazzard said on Friday. 

“The only meeting I’ve had that I can tell you about is around about a month ago, with Todd Greenberg and Peter V’Landys to talk about the issue. 

“But that was before they actually made a decision to shut the game down. So, I haven’t had any discussions with them at this stage,” he said.

The ARL Commission announced on Thursday that it is planning to restart the NRL season on May 28, with teams expected to reunite for training earlier in the month. 

Asked whether the government had given the NRL the green light to recommence its season, Hazzard said: “I haven’t, but I can’t comment.”

Pressed on whether he agreed with the league’s decision to resume, he said he is open to having the discussion. 

“If the NRL want to go ahead, (I’m) happy to have the chat and make sure, with medical advice, as to whether or not it’s appropriate,” Hazzard said. 

Hazzard did admit, however, that there are wellbeing benefits to having sport safely return for people during the health crisis. 

“There’s a balance to be struck here,” he said. 

“Whether it’s the right balance, I’m happy to talk to the NRL, because as health minister, I also know that we need to have a sense of balance about our life, a sense of mental health and I know a lot of people enjoy seeing sport. 

“So we can have that conversation with them. 

“I’m not giving any indication one way or the other.” 

