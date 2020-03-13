NRL games to proceed, no fan shut out

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thursday night's NRL season opener went ahead at Bankwest Stadium in front of 21,363 fans. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL games to proceed, no fan shut out

By Pamela Whaley

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 16:16:42

The NRL has cleared Canberra and North Queensland to host their round one Friday night games despite growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 

Crowds will also be allowed to attend the fixtures with the league to reassess the situation on Saturday morning for five remaining games over the weekend.

The call follows the federal government’s announcement advising against gatherings of 500 people or more at non-essential organised events from Monday, which will directly affect the NRL from round two.

Concerns over COVID-19 have intensified over the past few days with fears the NRL may be required to postpone its season.

The league has set up a coronavirus sub-committee to explore all options and ramifications for clubs if games are to be played to empty stadiums or the season is postponed.

The Cowboys will launch their season against Brisbane at their new stadium in Townsville, with more than 20,000 fans expected.

The Raiders will then host Gold Coast at GIO Stadium at 6pm, although initial expectations of around 15,000 spectators have taken a hit.

Parramatta and Canterbury played the opening game of the season at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night in front of 21,363 fans.

Before kick-off, the NRL issued a health and safety advisory for players and staff.

Players were asked to minimise handshakes and physical interactions with fans, while clubs were encouraged to minimise player contact with community organisations.

Restrictions were also placed on dressing room entry.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL games to proceed, no fan shut out

The NRL has confirmed two games scheduled for Friday night will go ahead as planned despite growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

cricket

Silent treatment goes viral at the SCG

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand started in front of clapping cameramen as a fan in a gas mask waited outside the locked SCG gates.

sport

F1 cancelled, Australian sport in limbo

The cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix comes as other Australian sporting codes hold crisis meetings about the coronavirus pandemic.

motor racing

F1 cancels season-opening Australian GP

The Formula One season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

NBA

NBA chief concedes season could be over

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league's coronavirus-related hiatus will last at least 30 days.

news

politics

Government advises against mass gatherings

All non-essential gatherings over 500 people should not go ahead from this Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Australia, the PM has announced.

sport

cricket

Silent treatment goes viral at the SCG

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand started in front of clapping cameramen as a fan in a gas mask waited outside the locked SCG gates.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.