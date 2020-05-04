NRL group training to recommence Wednesday

The NRL and its clubs have signed off on players spending Tuesday absorbing new biosecurity guidelines before resuming group training on Wednesday.

Players on Monday returned to their club’s headquarters and were educated on the strict protocols designed to ensure the resumption of the season on May 28.

Tuesday will be used to implement any necessary domestic changes, such as how players without driving licences can commute to training.

The development comes after another high-powered meeting with NRL officials, club chiefs and the Rugby League Players Association on Sunday evening.

RLPA boss Clint Newton spent Sunday afternoon informing senior players of the situation before discussions with the NRL and clubs later that night.

It is understood some of the protocols include random door knocks from the league’s coronavirus officers enforcing biosecurity laws.

Newton will receive feedback from union members on Monday as the game works towards getting back on the field later this month.

Players will be able to access one-on-one meetings with coaches or continue rehabilitation on Tuesday, before squad sessions resume the following day.

Training will be limited to groups of 10 and contact is banned until restrictions are expected to be reviewed later this week.

The current restrictions are in line with Level B of the staged return to professional sport under the framework outlined by the Australian Institute of Sport last week.

The next and final stage will allow full contact training.

Melbourne chief executive Dave Donaghy is adamant two weeks of contact would be sufficient preparation for the players to restart the season in three weeks.

“If you ask a player, they will say they can turn up a week before their first game and be ready to go,” he said on Monday.

“I think that’s their way of trying to avoid some pre-season training.

“And that’s fair enough because if anyone’s seen our pre-season they know it’s pretty intense.

“I think there’s a balance that needs to be struck between coaching performance and the players to ensure that we’re taking health and safety really seriously through these next 3-4 weeks.”

It is believed an official announcement is imminent on a new pay deal for the players, guaranteeing them 80 per cent of their annual salary for the remainder of 2020.