A TV agreement is getting closer for the NRL, which is aiming for a May 28 return. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week’s end

By Scott Bailey

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 23:14:51

Peter V’landys hopes a deal can be struck with broadcasters to unlock the details around the NRL’s return by the end of the week, but admits it will be a challenge.

Wednesday shapes as the biggest day of meetings for the game during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Apollo Committee will meet to discuss the practicalities around team training and health, after the biosecurity measures were presented to the commission on Tuesday.

Those measures are also expected to be shown to the players and clubs on Wednesday afternoon, as they move closer towards a return to training in coming weeks.

All of that will be ongoing as ARL Commission chairman V’landys again speaks with Nine and Foxtel about the game’s planned return on May 28.

The broadcasters will still have a key say in the structure of the season, as well as the new financial value of each round.

Discussions over simulcast and exclusive games between the two networks are also expected to form part of that, as well as any changes to the weekend’s schedule.

“We’re trying our best to finalise all the broadcast things this week, and that’s optimistic,” V’landys told AAP. 

“Because they are very complicated. And you have two partners, not just one. And you’ve got to work between the two of them.

“But they are certainly progressing. There are meetings every day. It’s not an easy progress. But we will get there.”

Reaching a deal with broadcasters will give the NRL a clearer picture about the competition’s structure, schedule and the placement of State of Origin.

Likewise, it will give clarity to a number of clubs.

All three Queensland franchises will likely go into camp in NSW, while Melbourne could join them dependent on the Victorian government’s measures.

The NRL must still decide if families will be put up alongside the players, and what other support will be in place.

More pressing is the fate of the Warriors, who are waiting on further details from the league before flying to Australia.

While still awaiting an exemption to arrive in the country from New Zealand, the Warriors have also asked questions over player remuneration and medical and family support 

“We’ve got to do some more work on (the Warriors),” V’landys said. 

“That’s going through all the process at the moment with the government approvals as well.”

