NRL insists it has necessary clearances

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW minister Brad Hazzard says a possible NRL resumption is up to health experts - not politicians. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL insists it has necessary clearances

By Scott Bailey

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 15:39:54

The NRL insists it’s been given the green light to restart next month but chairman Peter V’landys says the league is happy to consult NSW Health further if required.

The game’s planned May 28 restart was again called into question by the NSW Premier on Saturday when she claimed she had not approved a return.

Gladys Berejiklian stressed the NRL was not on a list of forced closures or bans, but said the league had to ensure it could return safely.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also said the issue was a matter for NSW Health and not politicians.

Speaking again on Saturday about the game’s resumption, the minister said the NRL had to have a discussion with NSW Health to see if it could return next month safely.

But the NRL is confident it already has the documentation required to do so.

The governing body has been spurred on by a March 31 public health order which prevents people staying on premises but excludes events such as sport or racing.

V’landys also told AAP he’d emailed the State Emergency Operations Centre after that and, last week, received positive confirmation.

“We’ve got a letter from the coordinator confirming that we can train and play,” V’landys said.

“So I could dot the ‘I’s and cross the ‘T’s; I got a separate letter off the department which is the State Emergency Operations Centre that is implementing the health order.

“And it says it does not preclude the NRL from commencing the competition. It says in the absence of crowds at relevant stadiums.”

When asked if the league was willing to sit down with NSW Health over the measures of the NRL’s return, V’landys said he was.

“If he (Hazzard) says we have to, we will, but I have letters saying we can (return),” V’landys said.

“We’ll do anything the state government requires us to do, but we are still of the firm view that we have permission in writing and it’s in the health order.

“I totally understand how busy they are so, accordingly I don’t expect them to know all the detail.

“But we’re comfortable we have the permission both in writing and in the health order.”

The NRL also took heart on Saturday with the continued drop of new cases in NSW, which are down significantly from when the game was stopped on March 23.

Players will be asked to undertake a number of biosecurity measures when the game returns, including around hygiene, self isolation and temperature checks.

V’landys’ comments came after Hazzard said he too hoped sport could return, but only once given the tick by authorities.

“It’s a ‘have a discussion with health authorities to see if it can be done safely’,” Hazzard said.

“If it is possible for a sport, any sport, to operate in a safe way, that’s a question for health authorities – not politicians.

“The government did not stop rugby league from playing – rugby league stopped rugby league from playing (last month when the competition was suspended).

“We haven’t actually taken any steps one way or the other.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL insists it has necessary clearances

The NRL is happy to talk to NSW Health about rugby league's return if the government wishes, but insists it's already been given the go ahead by officials.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

news

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

NSW's coronavirus toll has reached 23 with the death of a 91-year-old woman, as authorities implored locals to stay home over the Easter weekend.

sport

rugby union

Still no agreement between RA and RUPA

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.