NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold was part of a coaches conference call on Thursday,. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

By Matt Encarnacion

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 23:26:09

The NRL is considering inserting a number of rivalry matches as part of a new-look schedule for its resumption, according to Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold. 

Despite announcing its intention to recommence its season on May 28, the league is yet to decide what the remainder of the campaign entails. 

A number of scenarios have been discussed, including a shortened 15-round regular season, two of which have already been completed. 

Another proposal includes proceeding with the original 25 rounds, which would result in the season being extended deep into November. 

Seibold was part of a coaches conference call on Thursday, when the idea of implementing more blockbusters was discussed. 

It is hoped the move would be more appealing for broadcasters. 

The revelation comes less than 24 hours after The Nine Network launched a stinging attack on the game’s management of its finances in recent years. 

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson, who was appointed as part of the game’s innovation committee, pitched the plan to his counterparts.

“Generally speaking the competition structure from what Robbo spoke to us about with playing the other 13 teams we haven’t played so far, there’s likely to be some type of rivalry type games to finish the year before the semi-final series,” Seibold said on Fox League Live. 

“That’s obviously still to be determined, but that’s the likely structure going forward.”

Teams are likely to be allowed to resume training together in early May, once the Warriors complete a 14-day self-isolation following their arrival in the country.

The Warriors are currently in the midst of a national lockdown in New Zealand, but could be granted an exemption to travel to Australia. 

They would have to be quarantined again upon arrival before starting training in a makeshift base in Sydney. 

There is speculation Queensland clubs could also be forced into temporarily being housed in the harbour city due to travel restrictions in the sunshine state. 

Officials are hopeful those restrictions will soon be lifted, allowing teams to travel interstate on chartered flights on game day. 

“We haven’t been briefed on the specifics on what it looks like for us at the Broncos,” Seibold said. 

“We’re hoping we won’t have to go into any type of bubble, none of the teams (will), other than potentially the Warriors when they come over from New Zealand.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has revealed the NRL is looking at the possibility of inserting more rivalry matches in a new-look schedule.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

news

politics

Leaders issue Easter coronavirus warning

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used his Easter message to urge all Australians to stay home during the long weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

world

politics

UK PM Johnson continues to improve in ICU

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he continues to impove in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.