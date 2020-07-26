NRL open to exempt SBW and Wolfpack mates

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sonny Bill Williams is a step closer to a Sydney Roosters return. Image by Robb Cox/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL open to exempt SBW and Wolfpack mates

By Scott Bailey

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 16:54:52

Sonny Bill Williams’ return is another step closer with the ARL Commission open to considering exemptions for players to hold NRL and English Super League contracts at the same time.

Under current rules players cannot be contracted to two clubs, and nor can they be loaned from the ESL to NRL clubs.

That means Williams would have to terminate his $5 million deal with the Toronto Wolfpack for 2021 to return to the NRL.

However chairman Peter V’landys told AAP on Sunday the ARLC would consider exemptions given the exceptional circumstances, after the Wolfpack pulled out of this year’s ESL due to COVID-19 constraints.

If approved, it would open the door for dual international Williams to return to the Sydney Roosters to boost their bid for a third consecutive title, while several other ex-NRL players could sign with clubs without risking the deals they already have for next year.

“We said right at the beginning of the season that we are going to stay agile to confront any challenge put before us,” V’landys said.

“That was for other purposes than this. 

“Logically the commission will look at all rules that give flexibility and everything will be judged on its merits. 

“We want as many players to come back as possible. You’ve got the Warriors at the moment who are a few players short. It’s not just about Sonny Bill.”

The move could allow the Warriors to acquire the likes of Ricky Leutele and Darcy Lussick, once the two Australians undergo two weeks in quarantine.

Other injury-hit clubs could also possibly consider some of the Wolfpack’s best.

Williams tweeted on Friday night that he was leaving his Manchester base, and was ready for two weeks in quarantine.

He is expected to receive permission from border authorities to arrive in the country for work, aided by the fact his wife is an Australian citizen.

The Roosters have released winger Asu Kepaoa, creating further room in their roster.

But cap space will not be an issue given they already had room and Williams’ deal will be for just three months.

He is not expected to play before round 15, given he will need to train after leaving quarantine.

V’landys admitted in a perfect world he would like Williams to head to the Warriors given their predicament. 

But he said any return to the NRL would be good for the game.

“We see it as a good thing as he is a brand,” V’landys said. 

“He has a presence and charisma and brings in casual viewers to our game, which we need. 

“Because they are the ones who determine how much revenue we get from broadcasters. 

“You’ve got to take away your bias towards teams. You’ve got to look at it in the total interest of the game, the game as a whole. 

“It doesn’t matter what club he goes to from my perspective. He’s an asset in rugby league to promote itself.

“And our job as a commission is to promote the game of rugby league.”

Latest sport

boxing

Cagey Whittaker ready for UFC title tilt

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has scored a unanimous points win over England's Darren Till in Abu Dhabi.

rugby league

NRL open to exempt SBW and Wolfpack mates

Peter V'landys says the ARLC could be open to Toronto players holding Super League and NRL contracts, allowing the likes of Sonny Bill Williams to return.

Australian rules football

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Canberra add to NRL casualty ward with win

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the latest key Canberra player to suffer an injury but the Raiders have still held on to beat South Sydney 18-12 at GIO Stadium.

soccer

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

news

politics

Three SA ministers quit forcing reshuffle

Ministers Stephan Knoll and Tim Whetstone have resigned from South Australia's cabinet over an allowance scandal, while David Ridgway will also step aside.

sport

boxing

Cagey Whittaker ready for UFC title tilt

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has scored a unanimous points win over England's Darren Till in Abu Dhabi.

world

virus diseases

Worldwide coronavirus cases nearing 16m

Global coronavirus infections are nearing 16 million cases and 642,837 people have died from COVID-19 during the global pandemic.