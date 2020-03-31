Discover Australian Associated Press

JobKeeper payments could prove pivotal for NRL players affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

By Matt Encarnacion

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 19:30:04

JobKeeper emergency funding has emerged as a lifeline for the NRL’s minimum-wage players should the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

After another day of negotiations, the NRL and the players union are closing in on agreeing to a reduction in player salaries as the COVID-19 pandemic bites. 

In a proposal yet to be signed off on by the Rugby League Players Association, players will be guaranteed two months pay from a fund worth $24.6 million.

Players can choose to receive their income, believed to be a 46 per cent cut up front, or in separate instalments until the NRL year ends on October 31.

They will then have to fend for themselves. 

However, under the federal government’s $130 billion stimulus package unveiled this week, many of them will be eligible for JobKeeper payments of $750 a week.

RLPA chief executive Clint Newton revealed the union was already in dialogue with stakeholders over what options players may have during the shutdown. 

Sourcing other income is one, applying for government support is another. 

“The important thing is to explore all those options for players, given the fact that our membership base is from $60k and upwards,” Newton said on Tuesday. 

“That’s definitely something we’re working collaboratively on with the clubs and the game, ensuring the players, their agents, and clubs work through that process.

“Ultimately a big chunk of the guys will be impacted. And hopefully they will be able to secure some of those government subsidies.”

Only businesses who have lost 30 per cent of their turnover, or 50 per cent for revenues over $1 billion, will able to apply for the funding for their employees. 

It’s believed more than 270,000 businesses have already expressed interest in taking advantage of the income relief. 

In some cases the game’s lower-income earners – the minimum-wage players earn under $100,000 – may even be better off. 

“Quite possibly. Agents and clubs will have a much better understanding of the individual circumstances,” Newton said. 

“(They need to) be able to understand what are they on now, what do they need to basically live from day-to-day, and then how are they going to be supported through that.

“The government have been fantastic about trying to offset much of the downturn that’s happened right across the community. 

“Some of these guys definitely fall within that margin.”

