NRL players test negative for coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell has returned a negative result for the coronavirus. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 08:00:14

The three South Sydney players turned away from the NRL club’s headquarters and sent for COVID-19 tests have returned negative results for the virus.

In a major relief to the NRL, Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight were all cleared on Tuesday after showing mild symptoms on Monday morning and being sent home.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has also reportedly been cleared after testing for the virus.

A Souths club statement late on Monday night said its testing showed how seriously the club was taking the health of its players.

“Results have shown that all players have been cleared of COVID-19 infection.

“The Rabbitohs are taking the NRL’s health protocols very seriously, hence why these three players were sent for testing today.”

Mitchell’s test came just a week after the fullback-turned-centre and Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr were fined by NSW Police for breaking social distancing laws.

The pair were pictured with 10 other men around a fire, near Taree in mid north NSW.

Robinson had shown symptoms of a sore throat and opted to self-isolate at home rather than join his team at club headquarters on Monday.

He had tested negative, 9News reported on Tuesday.

Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache was cleared of COVID-19 on Monday but that diagnosis came too late to join his teammates, who flew from Auckland to their quarantine base in Tamworth a day earlier.

Roache had to miss the flight, leaving the club to make plans for him to join them later and potentially undergo self-isolation.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

rugby league

Warriors coach learns from Aust cricketers

Stephen Kearney will channel the journey of the zero-to-hero Australian cricket team as he prepares his Warriors for their unique NRL challenge.

news

election

Barilaro backs Constance for Eden-Monaro

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he will be supporting Andrew Constance if he stands in Eden-Monaro, as Labor named Bega mayor Kristy McBain as its choice.

sport

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.