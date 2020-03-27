NRL, players’ wage pay deal talks extended

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rugby League Players' Association boss Clint Newton says talks with the NRL have been constructive. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL, players’ wage pay deal talks extended

By Scott Bailey

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 18:07:44

Pay negotiations between the NRL and its players will linger into next week after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on Friday.

Already presented with a model for an 87 per cent drop in coming months due to the coronavirus suspension, the players’ union spoke with the NRL and clubs again on Friday.

But while all parties had been hoping to reach a deal by the end of this week and talks were productive, it became clear that would not be possible.

“We’ve had constructive dialogue with both Peter V’landys and Todd Greenberg again today,” Rugby League Players’ Association CEO Clint Newton said on Friday.

“We will continue to work through the process with players, agents, clubs and the NRL.

“The consultation with the playing group remains paramount to any agreement that would be reached.

“We are committed to providing the relevant stakeholders with clarity in a timely manner and are confident of reaching an agreement early next week.

“We’re confident that our ability to demonstrate what’s achievable during the game’s greatest time of adversity will safeguard our immediate future while also protecting the longevity of our code.”

Next week now shapes as a big one for the league.

The next round of broadcast money would usually be due on April 1 for the following quarter, but it now appears unlikely those funds will drop.

A meeting of all 16 club bosses is also now scheduled for Monday morning, after it was postponed from Friday.

It came as the Queensland Rugby League, NSWRL and NRL cancelled their reserve grade and interstate carnivals for the year.

The decision means for the first time in the game’s 112-year history, a second-tier premier will not be announced.

It also means hundreds of second-tier male and female players won’t return to the field this year and must begin preparing for 2021.

Meanwhile, players at the top are well aware they must take a heavy cut after being paid in full for the first five months of the NRL year from November.

But after an RLPA board meeting on Thursday night, they are still eager to understand further details of the NRL’s own costings and the position of the clubs.

The NRL has already placed the majority of its staff on leave, while chief executive Todd Greenberg said publicly this week he too could be forced to take a cut.

The 87 per cent drop is considered a worst-case scenario measure, based on the NRL’s finances if the top-tier competition is also cancelled for 2020.

There is a chance some additional funds could be injected into the game through representative football at year’s end, given it would require less of a time frame than a 15-round competition plus finals.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has pushed for the tour of Great Britain to still go ahead if possible, while other former players still want money-spinner State of Origin to feature in any calendar.

Current players will also continue to be consulted over the weekend, before more meetings are set down for early next week.

The option of a tiered cut still remains popular, which would mean those on higher dollars sacrifice a greater percentage of their salary than those on minimum wage.

Regardless, an agreement is needed as soon as possible as it will paint a clearer picture for struggling clubs on where their finances stand for 2020.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

rugby league

NRL, players' wage pay deal talks extended

In spite of hopes for an immediate resolution, pay talks between the NRL and its players will continue.

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

NSW lockdown inches closer as cases climb

The NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association has called for an immediate lockdown amid "highly unusual times".

sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.