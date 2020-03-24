NRL players will share in pay cuts: RLPA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
RL Players Association CEO Clint Newton says players will have to share in the NRL's costs cutting. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL players will share in pay cuts: RLPA

By Matt Encarnacion

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 09:40:10

NRL players will have to “share” in the game’s inevitable cost re-structure after its indefinite shutdown, according to the players union boss Clint Newton.

The league on Monday suspended its season indefinitely following advice from its pandemic and biosecurity experts regarding the coronavirus. 

Now officials will turn their focus on cost-cutting measures in an attempt to not only ensure the survival of all 16 clubs, but the league itself. 

Already staff from NRL headquarters, believed to be around 140, have been ordered to take leave, as have numerous football club employees. 

The players are also likely to be forced into a reduced pay packet. 

It is understood a clause in the collective bargaining agreement allows the NRL to renegotiate player salaries if revenues decrease by $10 million in one year.

It is believed the game loses $13 million in broadcast revenue, paid in monthly instalments, for every round missed. 

Newton, who was appointed CEO of the Rugby League Players Association last week, has previously pointed at cutting other costs before slashing salaries.

That includes the game’s injury hardship fund, marketing pool, retirement finances and representative payments. 

“Clearly the game is going through a cost-cutting exercise. The players will have to share in that, which we’ve always maintained,” Newton said on RSN Radio. 

“We’ll have to have good faith discussions with the NRL moving forward.

“We maintain our approach, but we’ll explore every opportunity before we go into salaries and player benefits and entitlements.”

Newton’s comments come one day after the AFL players union agreed to a 50 per cent shave over the next two months, but the AFL wants more.

Newton said it was unfair to make comparisons between the codes. 

“The AFL has their own set of circumstances that they’re currently working through,” he said. 

“At this point in time, it’s difficult to say where we’ll get to in comparison to them.

“We’re only in the very early stages of this process. It would be unfair to speculate and cause more confusion for the players.”

Latest sport

soccer

A-League postponed, Aussie sport halted

The A-League has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing all Australian professional sport to a halt.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

rugby league

NRL players will share in pay cuts: RLPA

Rugby League Players Association boss Clint Newton says the players will have to share in the cost re-structure for the NRL.

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs reeling from shutdown job cuts

The AFL has stood down 80 per cent of its workforce as Australia's richest sporting code grapples with the financial crisis brought about by COVID-19.

news

pension and welfare

Minister 'jumped the gun' on MyGov crash

The federal government should set up a dedicated Centrelink hotline for people who have lost their jobs because of coronavirus, Labor says.

sport

soccer

A-League postponed, Aussie sport halted

The A-League has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing all Australian professional sport to a halt.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.