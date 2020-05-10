Discover Australian Associated Press

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys is confident of securing a new broadcast deal for the NRL in days. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL poised to seal 7-year broadcast deal

By AAP

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 10:46:17

The NRL expects to sign off on one of the longest broadcast deals in Australian sport within days, reportedly set to net the cash-strapped organisation close to $2.3 billion.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’Landys has told News Corp that his aim is to reach an agreement on a seven-year deal with Nine and Foxtel by Friday.

The revamped contract would cover the remaining three years of the NRL’s existing deal – which is $1.8 billion for 2018-2022 – plus a four-season extension until the end of 2026.

“Both partners have acted in great faith and I believe we’re very close… The loyalty factor has been important because you want to look after your partners who have been with the game for a long time,” V’landys said.

The renegotiated deal would secure the NRL’s long-term financial viability and should guarantee the future of all 16 clubs, amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

The annual payments would include a discounted rate for 2020 due to the shortened 20-round regular-season campaign, which is planned to restart without fans on May 28.

The developments are a huge boost for the NRL after Nine CEO Hugh Marks recently declared it wasn’t a “given” that rugby league was a part of the network’s future.

