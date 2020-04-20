NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL will forge ahead with organising its planned May 28 restart, with little break in proceedings following Todd Greenberg’s exit as CEO.

This week had shaped as a crucial one for the NRL, which hopes to have the structure of the revamped season set.

Meetings with broadcasters are expected to resume on Tuesday, with chairman Peter V’landys to maintain an even firmer grip on the wheel alongside acting chief executive Andrew Abdo.

An ARL Commission meeting was also scheduled for this week, while the league was expected to make its pitch for a safe comeback to the NSW Government on Wednesday.

That was to coincide with a meeting of Wayne Pearce’s innovation committee, which was set to finalise the season structure based on the advice of the broadcasters and commission.

Greenberg’s exit came as NSW deputy premier John Barilaro gave further hope to the NRL ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

“First and foremost, the NRL is putting a proposal forward to government to consider, and the health experts will assess that,” he said on Monday morning.

“I’ve always said from the outset, it’s about the protocols and measures that will be put in place to protect one, the players, and two, the community.

“There are a lot of naysayers and obstacles but as the deputy premier I’m helping and working with the NRL to find solutions.”

He also confirmed the NSW Government is considering allowing non NSW-based teams to be housed in regional sports centres across the state.

But again it will be subject to advice from health experts.

“You are already allowed to travel to the regions for work,” he said.

“So if you look at the sport of NRL it is an industry, it’s a job for those players, it is work-related.

“We’ve never said anything more than that.

“Of course the message to the regions right now and to everybody is to not travel to regional and rural NSW – that’s to protect the community.

“But in a contained environment using enclosed and closed facilities like our sport and recreation centres, you have an ability to manage the risk and that’s what we’re talking about.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also said she was open to speaking with the NRL about a return.

Since last week, Palaszczuk has softened her stance on the NRL’s attempt to restart the competition during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her doubts about State of Origin being played at all in 2020.

Palaszczuk also confirmed she had spoken to QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher about whether Origin could be played this year, and prefers a proposal to play the three-game series at the end of the year.

“There has been no plan submitted, there has been no phone calls,” Palaszczuk said.

“But in relation to the QRL and the State of Origin, yes of course I’ve spoken with Bruce Hatcher.

“As I’ve said from day one, towards the end of the year we will be open to that if the health advice says we’re in a situation to do so.”