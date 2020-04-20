NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL will push on after CEO Todd Greenberg's departure as the code seeks a May 28 restart. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

By Scott Bailey and Pamela Whaley

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 19:35:44

The NRL will forge ahead with organising its planned May 28 restart, with little break in proceedings following Todd Greenberg’s exit as CEO.

This week had shaped as a crucial one for the NRL, which hopes to have the structure of the revamped season set.

Meetings with broadcasters are expected to resume on Tuesday, with chairman Peter V’landys to maintain an even firmer grip on the wheel alongside acting chief executive Andrew Abdo.

An ARL Commission meeting was also scheduled for this week, while the league was expected to make its pitch for a safe comeback to the NSW Government on Wednesday.

That was to coincide with a meeting of Wayne Pearce’s innovation committee, which was set to finalise the season structure based on the advice of the broadcasters and commission.

Greenberg’s exit came as NSW deputy premier John Barilaro gave further hope to the NRL ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

“First and foremost, the NRL is putting a proposal forward to government to consider, and the health experts will assess that,” he said on Monday morning.

“I’ve always said from the outset, it’s about the protocols and measures that will be put in place to protect one, the players, and two, the community.

“There are a lot of naysayers and obstacles but as the deputy premier I’m helping and working with the NRL to find solutions.”

He also confirmed the NSW Government is considering allowing non NSW-based teams to be housed in regional sports centres across the state. 

But again it will be subject to advice from health experts.

“You are already allowed to travel to the regions for work,” he said.

“So if you look at the sport of NRL it is an industry, it’s a job for those players, it is work-related.

“We’ve never said anything more than that.

“Of course the message to the regions right now and to everybody is to not travel to regional and rural NSW – that’s to protect the community.

“But in a contained environment using enclosed and closed facilities like our sport and recreation centres, you have an ability to manage the risk and that’s what we’re talking about.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also said she was open to speaking with the NRL about a return.

Since last week, Palaszczuk has softened her stance on the NRL’s attempt to restart the competition during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her doubts about State of Origin being played at all in 2020.

Palaszczuk also confirmed she had spoken to QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher about whether Origin could be played this year, and prefers a proposal to play the three-game series at the end of the year.

“There has been no plan submitted, there has been no phone calls,” Palaszczuk said.

“But in relation to the QRL and the State of Origin, yes of course I’ve spoken with Bruce Hatcher. 

“As I’ve said from day one, towards the end of the year we will be open to that if the health advice says we’re in a situation to do so.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

cricket

CA transparency key in pay cuts: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood hopes Cricket Australia will be transparent as players prepare to take a pay cut and their employers continue complex negotiations.

news

politics

Turnbull says dumping was about power

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says plutocrats contributed to his downfall in the top job because they couldn't control him.

sport

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

world

health

People seek to resume work amid virus

Pressure is mounting on governments to ease lockdown restrictions, as people seek to return to nornality amid disrupted work, social and cultural activities.