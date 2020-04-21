Discover Australian Associated Press

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys - more worried about getting the NRL up and running than the next CEO. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL put game’s return before CEO search

By Scott Bailey

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 22:53:55

The NRL will prioritise getting the game back on the field ahead of searching for a new chief executive as it places its faith in interim boss Andrew Abdo.

ARL Commissioners had lengthy meetings on Tuesday, just a day after Todd Greenberg fell on his sword as the game’s CEO.

But while finding a replacement would usually be top of the agenda, commissioners are aware they currently face a bigger challenge.

V’landys has taken a firm hand in broadcast meetings, which remain ongoing with both the Nine Network and Foxtel this week.

The game is still on track for a May 28 return, but it means any serious search for a new CEO may not begin until after that date.

“We’re in no rush,” V’landys told AAP. 

“We’ve got confidence in Andrew Abdo to do the job. We want to get through this crisis. 

“There is no rush for it, let’s put it that way.”

Any search is likely to take considerable time regardless.

It took five months for Todd Greenberg to take the job from David Smith in 2016, despite being the leading contender the whole time the extensive mission took place.

The commission’s willingness to wait is also aided by Abdo’s increased involvement in recent weeks.

He travelled with V’landys to the US for meetings with Lachlan Murdoch and streaming companies in February.

He has also been a part of some broadcaster meetings, and holds a seat on the NRL’s Project Apollo committee which is planning the game’s restart.

“He is au fait with every aspect of the business,” V’landys said. 

“And he has a good team in there to assist him. The team is still there. It’s just got a new leader in Andrew. 

“And the commission and myself have the utmost confidence in him.”

Abdo emailed all staff within hours of being handed the interim role on Monday, and is expected to address all staff for the first time later this week.

Like Greenberg four years ago, Abdo will also shape as the front-runner for the role.

Despite having no club background, the chartered accountant has been a part of the NRL business for more than six years in the commercial space.

There is also a widely held view that the NRL needs a money man at the top in a time where rebuilding the game’s funds and providing security for clubs will be crucial.

Several other leading candidates have already distanced themselves from the role.

South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly, Canberra counterpart Don Furner and Accor hotels COO Simon McGrath almost have ruled themselves out.

Storm boss Dave Donaghy also said he is happy in Melbourne, while Brisbane CEO Paul White and NSWRL chief David Trodden refused to comment.

But as one administrator pointed out this week, most from club land would still do cartwheels to Moore Park if they were personally approached by the NRL for the role.

