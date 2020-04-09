NRL season planned to restart on May 28

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys (front) plans to restart the NRL season on May 28. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

By Pamela Whaley

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 17:34:51

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced it plans to restart the NRL competition on May 28 and is weighing up the merits of two potential season structures.

Following landmark meetings with the NRL’s innovation committee on Thursday, the ARLC has approved plans to get the competition up and running almost 10 weeks after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State of Origin remaining in a standard three-game format and playing one grand final in Sydney was also endorsed by the ARLC, and there is a preference towards completing the remaining rounds of a regular NRL season rather than playing in conferences.

The announcement comes hours after free-to-air broadcast partners Channel Nine released a scathing statement accusing the NRL of mismanaging funds, and leaving them with an unfulfilled contract.

“Our goal is to give as much certainty as we can in uncertain times. There is clear evidence the curve is flattening,” said ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. 

“The NSW Government has done a great job in reducing the infection rate from 22.27 per cent when we suspended the competition to 1.43 per cent today.

“The situation is changing dramatically and we need to get moving.

“It is in the best interests of our clubs, our players, our stakeholders and importantly our fans that the competition resumes as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We have said right from the start that what we say today may need to change tomorrow.

“We will be flexible, and if the trend changes or if government restrictions change then so will we. The health and safety of our players and the general public remains the absolute priority.”

ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce said the changing landscape around government regulations has prevented the committee from confirming a new season structure.

Pearce said the commission is considering two potential season structures, and is moving away from the idea of housing players in isolation ‘bubbles’ in Sydney due to the reduced infection rate in Australia.

“What we’re leaning towards is a competition structure that looks more aligned with what we’re currently got,” he said.

“We’ve currently got support from the NSW Government in terms of if we adhere to public health guidelines and we make sure that our players follow those guidelines, we are able to train and play. 

“Provided that we have strict measures around testing of players, and put some other protocols in place that allow us to minimise the risk of infection within the playing group and community.”

Pearce said current border restrictions mean the Warriors would be required to quarantine for 14 days before they were able to train and join the 16-team competition.

“Whether that changes or not is a matter of government policy so we can’t influence that,” he said.

“But things are changing very rapidly.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine accuses NRL of mismanagement

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-affected season next month.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs could be 'cruise ships': GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

Australian rules football

Ex-AFL star Gilbert handed drugs ban

Former St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year ban for an anti-doping violation that occurred last year, after he had retired from the AFL.

soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn't become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

sport

rugby league

Nine accuses NRL of mismanagement

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-affected season next month.

world

politics

UK PM 'improving' in intensive care

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak says Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving and 'he has been sitting up in bed' in hospital.