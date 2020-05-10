NRL set to clear major hurdles: V’landys

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys expects key NRL issues to be resolved during the week. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL set to clear major hurdles: V’landys

By Pamela Whaley

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 17:33:19

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is confident the major hurdles to the NRL’s competition restart will be cleared within the next week including a broadcast deal, draw and final rule changes.

Finishing touches are being placed on negotiations with Channel Nine and Foxtel, which is expected to involve a four-year extension of the deal to lock in the broadcast partners until the end of 2026.

Finalisation of the broadcast deal will also allow the new draw to be announced with the competition to restart on May 28.

On Sunday night V’landys told AAP the ARLC will this week approve a proposal from Project Apollo to reduce the number of referees per game from two to one to save costs.

He is also confident the Queensland government will accept the NRL’s biosecurity guidelines which allows players to sign a waiver to refuse the flu shot.

This would clear Gold Coast Titans duo Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly to return to training next week after they were stood down by the Queensland government under a ‘no jab, no play’ policy.

“I guess where this has gone off the rails a little bit is everyone is looking at at one or two per cent of players and 98 per cent of the players went and got vaccinated conscientiously,” V’landys said.

“If you look at the general community there’s probably one or two per cent of people who wouldn’t be vaccinated. 

“Rugby league is part of the community and it’s no different, there’s always going to be some people that are going to have a different ideology. 

V’landys said players who refused the vaccination only pose a health risk to themselves and not to the community given contracting the flu and coronavirus at the same time is potentially deadly.

As of Sunday afternoon the Titans were still waiting to hear from Cartwright and Kelly over whether they would agree to be vaccinated.

Neither will be allowed back into the bubble until they have had the injection, and both have been given information resources to consider.

Until the Queensland government is satisfied with the NRL’s waiver, questions will continue to be raised over whether players who have not been vaccinated will be allowed to play in the state.

This could potentially impact the NRL draw which is yet to be finalised.

A final copy of the biosecurity guidelines was sent to all NRL clubs, the RLPA and governments last Sunday for approval which included a waiver for the flu vaccination for players who objected to the shot for a variety of reasons.

However, it is unknown whether the Queensland government received the final copy or simply overlooked the updated version.

It is believed up to 20 NRL players have so far refused to be vaccinated – objecting on the grounds of past adverse reactions, anti-vax beliefs or religious reasons.

Canberra players Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine and Sia Soliola as well as Manly’s Dylan Walker have also objected to the jab.

However, the NRL is not expecting any objection to the flu vaccination waiver from other state governments.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

rugby league

NRL set to clear major hurdles: V'landys

ARLC chairman Pete V'landys hopes to clear major hurdles this week for the competition to restart on May 28.

Australian rules football

WA border restrictions present AFL hurdle

The AFL season could resume as early as June 11 but will have to operate around Western Australia's hard border controls.

rugby union

Super Rugby clubs happy with Clarke move

Rob Clarke's appointment as interim boss at Rugby Australia is winning applause from Super Rugby clubs who are desperate for a clear path forward.

rugby league

Miffed NRL refs not ruling out strike

NRL referees have not ruled out striking over a proposed reduction in the number of officials on the field when the season resumes later this month.

news

health

More than 150,000 Victorians tested

Victoria's coronavirus testing blitz has seen more than 150,000 people tested with ten new cases emerging since Saturday.

sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

world

health

S. Korea warned of COVID-10 second wave

A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea linked to nightclubs has prompted the president to warn 'we should also brace for the pandemic's second wave".