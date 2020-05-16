NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

NRL teams will have to resume the season without proper testing of the league’s controversial rule changes due to border restrictions enforced by COVID-19.

The governing body have confirmed no clubs will enjoy the benefit of scrimmages under an NRL referee prior to the re-start of the competition on May 28.

It is understood travel restrictions into Queensland means it will be unfair for some teams to receive the coaching and not those based in the sunshine state.

The development has left coaches to implement the radical six-again ruling without guidance from an official whistleblower.

Cronulla coach John Morris admitted it was a challenge trying to put the new rules into practice without having access to the referees.

“We normally get them in a couple of times a week to referee our scrimmages and arm wrestles,” Morris said.

“Just to help with their interpretations and how they control the game.

“We haven’t had that, and probably won’t, so we’ve had our own trainers out trying to get the new rule into the way we play the game.

“We managed it pretty good (on Thursday). They handled it okay but there’s still confusion around what constitutes six again.”

The ARL Commission this week also approved a move from back to a one-referee model for the first time since a dual-system was introduced over a decade ago.

The sensational changes prompted the referees’ union to lodge a dispute with the Fair Work Commission in a bid to overturn the decision.

The Professional Rugby League Match Officials claim the league had no right to make changes to its officiating under the current enterprise agreement.

Conciliation talks have been adjourned to Tuesday, giving parties just nine days to find a resolution before the start of round three.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo is optimistic their decision will stand and that strike action will be avoided.

“I’m confident we will reach a resolution with the referees. Obviously we respect the position that they’ve taken,” he said.

“We believe that we’ve followed the correct process and we’re confident that we’ll be able to resolve that between now and next week.”