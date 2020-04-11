NRL to check for fevers before each game

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL has official permission to restart on May 28. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

By Scott Bailey

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 11:09:40

NRL players will have their temperatures taken before they can go on the field, and checked at least three times on game day, in a bid to stop any spread of coronavirus.

The NRL will implement a number of strict new biosecurity measures on the return to training next month, before the competition’s planned resumption on May 28.

Central to that will be the heath of its players, with ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys insistent the game has been given official permission to resume next month from government authorities.

The NRL must ensure they have minimised any risk to players, with guidelines off the field that are well beyond the public health measures put in place by the government.

Players will be able to stay at home, with the bubble concept now likely off the table, but could be asked to move elsewhere if they are living in an area which is a virus hotspot.

They will also be asked to self-isolate in the same manner that was floated before the competition was suspended.

“They can stay at home,” V’landys told AAP.

“And as long as we have some pretty strict biosecurity measures … we are pretty confident the risk will be extremely minimal.

“Each player’s temperature could be taken at least three times while they are in…our venues, they will have to wash their hands (and) they will have to undertake other biosecurity measures.”

V’landys has also managed to keep racing on the track during the virus in his role as CEO of Racing NSW.

Rugby league’s measures had already been discussed by the NRL after the opening two rounds, and would have come into place last month had the competition not been suspended.

They have also been in constant contact with the NSW Premier’s office, as well as the sports department throughout their suspension in a bid to plan their safe return.

A meeting between the NRL and broadcasters this week will give a clearer recommendation on season structure, before Wayne Pearce’s Apollo committee reconvene on Friday.

Pearce has already confirmed to AAP that a number of contingency plans will be put in place in case games are postponed due to a contamination.

But after watching Australia’s curve begin to flatten, V’landys is increasingly confident that won’t be an issue and any question marks over the return will be erased.

“People have to remember it is six to seven weeks away,” V’landys said.

“It’s not tomorrow. People are saying well, we aren’t able to go out to a park. Well in six or seven weeks you might be.

“So things will change in time and as the government monitors the situation and thinks the infection rate is low, naturally they will ease the restrictions.

“I’m confident that because the government has done such a great job with getting the infection rate down so low, in six weeks, if people continue to do what they’re doing, it will be significantly down.

“And at some point we’ve got to get back to some kind of normality. And if rugby league can lead that way, well so be it.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

rugby league

NRL insist they're working with government

The NRL hasn't discussed its plan to resume its competition next month with NSW health minister Brad Hazzard.

rugby league

NRL open to extended TV deal: V'landys

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL are open to looking at a reworked and extended television rights deal when it meets with broadcasters next week.

news

health

Vic records 14th virus death, 24 new cases

A man in his 80s has died and another 24 Victorians have tested positive for COVID-19, the state's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says.

sport

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

world

virus diseases

Australians, Kiwis leave ship in Uruguay

More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders have departed a cruise ship anchored for weeks off Uruguay ahead of a repatriation flight to Australia.