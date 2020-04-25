Discover Australian Associated Press

Peter V'landys says the final say on the resumption of the competition belongs on the NRL. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V’landys

By Pamela Whaley

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 13:49:31

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has confirmed the NRL will have the final say on a new competition structure as the game moves towards a season restart on May 28.

After weeks of negotiations, television broadcasters Channel Nine and Foxtel failed to reach an agreement with the NRL over the structure and length of the new season on Friday.

However, V’landys told Triple M on Saturday the NRL would make the ultimate decision after taking their views into account out of respect.

“The decision on the competition structure is entirely the NRL’s, however, when you have two important partners to provide 70-80 per cent of your revenue, you certainly have to engage with them and you have to try and satisfy them as much as you can,” V’landys said.

“It’s not only for now, it’s well into the future. 

“They’ll be our prime partners and as a good partner, you sit down and you listen to them. 

“But ultimately, the decision rests with the NRL and we’ll make that decision in consultation with the players and the clubs.”

It’s understood the season will consist of more than 17 rounds, with Nine preferring a shorter season to avoid a clash with the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.

However, Cricket Australia have indicated the fate of the tournament may not be known until August.

Publicly, negotiations have appeared difficult as Nine released a statement calling the NRL’s restart date of May 28 “premature”, a day before agreeing to recognise the proposed date.

V’landys fired back on Channel Nine’s Today Show, calling out the “alarmist rhetoric” on Friday morning, but on Saturday he attempted to soothe the public conversation.

“To be fair to (Nine CEO) Hugh (Marks), and he has coped some unwarranted criticism,” V’landys said.

“He always respects that we make the final decision.

“He’ll accept what decision we make no problem at all. Channel Nine will telecast any decision we make.

“But as a broadcast partner and a vital component of our game, you have to respect their views and you have to take their views into account.

“They’re running a pretty serious commercial operation. Their revenues are significantly down because of the virus.

“A good partner helps another partner at that time. We’re giving the respect to the broadcast partners.

“But, the time has come to make a decision. We’ve had various meetings, we’ve listened.

“The meetings have all been held in very good faith, in high spirits.

“There’s never been an argument. So I don’t think there’ll be a problem in any decision that the NRL makes.

“The broadcasters will be there and ready and willing to go.”

Funding for the 2020 NRL season is also yet to be sorted between broadcasters.

That is a significant agreement to reach as clubs wait for confirmation of their grants – and players their wages – ahead of a return to training on May 4.

