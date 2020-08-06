Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Wayne Bennett could be in hot water again as the NRL investigates whether he broke their bubble. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL to investigate Bennett over bubble

By Scott Bailey

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 10:39:56

The NRL will investigate claims Wayne Bennett breached the code’s strict biosecurity bubble by eating out in Sydney’s inner-west on Wednesday.

The South Sydney coach is reported to have visited an Italian restaurant in Leichhardt this week with his partner, according to the Daily Telegraph. 

Under the NRL’s biosecurity rules, players and selected club officials cannot have visitors or go to pubs, cafes or restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s believed the league will look into the claims, that come just a day out from Friday’s grudge match between Bennett and his former club Brisbane.

If found to have breached the bubble, Bennett could be required to be tested or face a quarantine period.

It would be the second offence this season for the veteran coach if guilty, after the Rabbitohs were fined for not disclosing details of Cody Walker’s dramas earlier this year.

The Queensland Government has only agreed to have teams travel into and out of the state from NSW based on the NRL’s strict biosecurity guidelines.

Bennett is due to front the media via a teleconference on Thursday morning.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL to investigate Bennett over bubble

The NRL will look into a report claiming South Sydney master coach Wayne Bennett broke the league's bubble by visiting a restaurant in Sydney's inner-west.

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

Australian rules football

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

soccer

Roar draw seals Phoenix's A-L finals spot

Wellington Phoenix have secured their place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

news

politics

Lockdown sparks supply chain crisis talks

Business chiefs have expressed fears the Victorian government's harsh six-week coronavirus lockdown could affect national supply chains.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut toll rises to 135, port arrests

Lebanon's government has ordered the detention of port officials in Beirut, after a massive explosion in a stockpile of dangerous chemicals.