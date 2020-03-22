NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Newcastle are second on the ladder after two rounds as the NRL season's fate hangs in the balance. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

By Scott Bailey and Pamela Whaley

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 20:16:13

Proposed breach notices for individuals who disobey self-isolation rules will be high on the agenda on Monday when the NRL and players’ union talk again.

The coronavirus pandemic again overshadowed the league on Sunday, with serious question marks over whether the NRL will be able to play on.

The NRL and Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) are working on finalising a self-isolation policy if the game does go on, with measures being reviewed this weekend by players.

However, it’s understood the union did not expect the potential of breach notices to form part of the rules, under which players might be penalised for not staying home outside of training and games.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday promised any player who put the game at risk could find themselves in hot water.

“It’s a major decision for them to act recklessly,” V’landys told Triple M.

“We’ll be introducing penalties – no doubt about that. That’s the second part of the process.

“Let’s get the protocols in first and the buy-in from the players … The second part of that is to consult the clubs and players on how we penalise anyone who acts recklessly.

“We won’t penalise someone who has just made an innocent error.

“But someone in a nightclub at 3:00am who has put all his teammates, his family and the game at risk, that could range for a lot of things … It won’t be soft.”

The notion of breach notices apparently was raised early last week in meetings, but the union did not believe it was one of the points up for review over the weekend in setting up the guidelines.

It might still be met with some resistance from the RLPA, which is keen to balance the protection of their players and the game itself.

Players on the weekend were still unsure what they could or couldn’t do, and were told to take a common-sense approach to the proposed isolation policy.

But both sides have regularly claimed in the past week that the game had never been more unified on an issue over the need to keep the sport going and families healthy.

“Self-isolation is more looking after yourself a bit better,” Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall said. 

“Although it might seem like, as players, the virus doesn’t affect us as much, it worries me more if you pass that onto someone else.

“We’ve been given a lot of guidelines to follow and we’ll do our best to try and do that.”

Meanwhile, on the field, the NRL was already in foreign territory.

The Sydney Roosters are winless after two rounds, after going down 9-8 to Manly and suffering the worst start to a season in 11 years by a defending premier.

Parramatta are first after flogging the Gold Coast on Sunday 46-6, with fellow perennial battlers Newcastle second on for-and-against after their 42-24 defeat of the Tigers.

Canberra are also unbeaten through the opening two rounds for just the second time since 2006, alongside Melbourne, Brisbane and Penrith.

The Storm’s clash with the Panthers is shaping as a highlight of round three, regardless of when it is played.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

The NRL has promised heavy penalties for players who break self-isolation guidelines, but that could still be up for debate with the players' union.

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

The A-League season has not yet been postponed or cancelled, with FFA awaiting the outcome of Sunday night's national cabinet meeting.

Australian rules football

Suspended AFL faces 'most serious threat'

The AFL season has been postponed amid further travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus, imposed by the federal government.

sport

AFL calls time, other codes face shutdown

The AFL is suspended, AFLW abandoned and the other football codes face a growing challenge as state governments announce shutdown measures to combat COVID-19.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

Coronavirus cases rise on cruise ship

26 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling on the Ruby Princess cruise ship which returned to Sydney on Thursday.

sport

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

The A-League season has not yet been postponed or cancelled, with FFA awaiting the outcome of Sunday night's national cabinet meeting.

world

virus diseases

Virus advances as medical supplies dwindle

Virus advances around the world as medical supplies dwindle