NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NRL players have been asked to cop a 87 per cent pay cut as the code battles the impact of COVID-19. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

By Scott Bailey, Matt Encarnacion and Laine Clark

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 19:11:32

NRL players have been asked to take a pay cut of up to 87 per cent as the league braces for the worst-case scenario of an abandoned season due to coronavirus.

And NRL great Cooper Cronk says players should agree to the massive financial hit and do “whatever it takes” to ensure the game’s survival.

The Rugby League Players Association board were set to meet on Thursday night to discuss their response to the staggering pay cut after being handed the doomsday option on Wednesday.

Both the league and the players’ union are then due to convene again on Friday, when it’s hoped a deal will be finalised to give the game a clearer picture of its future.

The development follows advice from the NRL’s pandemic expert this week that the 2020 season will be a complete wipeout.

That scenario could leave several clubs in a dire financial position with questions raised over whether all 16 clubs would survive into 2021.

But Cronk believed agreeing to take the huge pay cut would provide the players a chance to “give back”.

“Players who buy into the rewards of it, we have to buy into the downside,” he told Fox League.

“We asked for the collective bargaining agreement when I was playing, now … they have to do whatever it takes.

“This game has been a blessing, and I think players need to give back a little bit.

“I think the players of today can be pioneers of the next generation if they  do the right thing.

“In 10 weeks, 10 months’ time they need to look back and say we made the right decision.”

The 87 per cent cut would likely change if the competition starts earlier, but the parties are working on a worst-case scenario and are going backwards from there.

Any deal would likely come into effect until the end of this year’s season, with players having already been paid 40 per cent of their annual salary. 

A tiered system of player cuts remains the highest priority for both the NRL and RLPA, shielding minimum-wage players from having next to no income.

Regardless, the pay cut would affect up to 500 NRL players and their families.

Players will reportedly receive $3000 a month – whether they are Cameron Smith or a minimum wage roster member – if the season was abandoned.

Former Penrith great Greg Alexander admitted it would be a sobering reality check for players who just last week had been simply concentrating on footy.

“I think the players would have been expecting 50 per cent plus (cuts) … to have an 80 to 90 per cent cut, that means the players become like everyone else in society,” he told Fox League.

“They will have to start ringing banks and saying ‘I need some help’.”

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said minimising the damage to fringe roster members during the shutdown had been the chief concern for the players.

“There wasn’t one of those players who were concerned about their own financial future,” Greenberg said of the game’s elite players on Fox League Mornings. 

“It was a nice, warming thing to hear the players have that view around their colleagues.”

Meanwhile, Greenberg said it was important the NRL and RLPA showed a united front after reiterating League Central had sent 95 per cent of their employees home on leave for three weeks while clubs were working with a skeleton staff. 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.