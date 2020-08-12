Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $270 million for school and council building projects. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld to boost economy with local projects

By Sophie Moore

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 14:43:23

Queensland schools and a dozen communities will get a $270 million facelift in efforts to stimulate the state’s coronavirus-ravaged economy.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday announced $220 million in funding for upgrades and repairs at state schools.

“This investment will support more than 720 jobs as schools engage with local businesses to get this vital work done as soon as possible,” she said.

A further $50 million will go to community projects in 12 councils across the state’s southeast.

The work will support 1500 jobs and comes on top of $50 million already allocated to local government.

“This package is an integral part of Queensland’s plan to stimulate the economy at a time when the major economies across the globe are hurting,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The package will fund 63 infrastructure projects including revitalising the Mooloolaba foreshore and a new path and boardwalk near Frenchmans Beach on North Stradbroke Island.

It’s all part of a broader $6 billion plan to help rescue Queensland’s economy and start repairing its budget, which has been left in tatters by the pandemic.

Total government debt is expected to pass the $100 billion mark in June, with a budget deficit of $5.9 billion in 2019/20 rising to $8.5 billion by the end of the current financial year.

The premier told parliament on Tuesday it had been 10 days since the state had recorded a locally acquired coronavirus case, with no new infections overnight.

Two teens have tested negative for coronavirus after being arrested for allegedly lying about visiting COVID-19 hotspot Sydney.

The girls, aged 15 and 16, arrived on a train from NSW to Brisbane on Friday before the border closed. The pair then travelled to the Sunshine Coast.

Officers tracked them down at a Noosa shopping centre and took the duo into custody on Monday.

A number of shops the pair visited have been closed for intensive cleaning.

The teens, from Queensland and NSW, are in hotel quarantine but could be released shortly. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID breach

Police are investigating another potential Broncos biosecurity breach after 10 Brisbane players visited a pub for a meal earlier this month.

rugby league

Roosters coach slams door on Pangai move

If on-the-nose Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Jr held hope of a move to the Roosters it was quickly shut down by coach Trent Robinson on Wednesday.

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

Australian rules football

Collingwood cruise to AFL win over Crows

Collingwood have overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Adelaide by 24 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

news

homicide

Shock, relief after Bright murder charge

A 53-year-old man has been charged and refused bail over the murder of NSW teen Michelle Bright, who was last seen alive after a party more than 21 years ago.

sport

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID breach

Police are investigating another potential Broncos biosecurity breach after 10 Brisbane players visited a pub for a meal earlier this month.

world

election

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.