NRL’s road map to return nears completion

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL is looking forward to its first action since the Titans hosted the Eels on March 22. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

By Scott Bailey

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 17:55:37

The NRL’s road map to a full-blown return should be complete by the end of this week with a draw, television deal and referee mediation expected to be wrapped-up in the next few days.

Last Monday marked eight weeks since former chief executive Todd Greenberg put the brakes on the competition, stopping the last of Australia’s live team sport indefinitely.

In the time since, Greenberg has been cut from the game, rules have changed, a new deal has been struck with players, and clubs have faced financial peril.

But by the end of the week, most of the dramas should be complete.

The draw is expected to be finalised on Thursday, with the next two rounds already announced and the final 16 to be revealed.

Of most interest will be which five teams each club face twice, and whether the NRL can create an equitable 20-round schedule.

Venues for games are likely only to be announced for upcoming weeks, to allow for changes in coronavirus restrictions across Australia and New Zealand.

In the initial stage, it is expected matches will be scheduled for Townsville, Brisbane, the NSW Central Coast, Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Campbelltown and Melbourne.

Talks will continue between the unhappy referees and league on Tuesday.

While the parties remain at loggerheads over the decision to remove the pocket referee, both insist the stand-off can be sorted by the May 28 resumption.

In the match officials’ enterprise agreement, seen by AAP on Sunday, there is no reference to the need for two referees.

There is however a requirement for the NRL to consult match officials before, or as soon as possible after, making major changes.

The Professional Rugby League Match Officials (PRLMO) insist they were not properly consulted before the decision was made.

Beyond that, the NRL are hopeful the long sought-after television deal will also be complete.

It is expected Foxtel will extend their partnership with the NRL, on a slightly reduced rate from the current model.

Nine will also have a reduced rate, but at this stage it appears unlikely they will be locked in to as long a deal.

With that complete, the game will have the kind of stability it has yearned for since March 23.

And come next Thursday, rugby league will finally return to the field, with Brisbane’s clash with Parramatta coming some 66 days after the game was initially halted.

Latest sport

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

Australian rules football

AFL clubs raring to go as training resumes

As AFL players return to small-group training on Monday, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is confident his team will be well prepared for the season restart.

rugby league

NRL's road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport's return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

Australian rules football

Police investigating Cats' Steven injury

Police are investigating after Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was left recovering in hospital after suffering a reported wound to his chest.

news

medical research

Info from 'Dr Google' poses risk: study

About 40 per cent of Australians turn to "Dr Google" for advice but get the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, a study shows.

sport

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

world

health

China opens more schools, revives flights

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in China, bringing the total to 4634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan.